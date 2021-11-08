CARDFREE ANNOUNCES MOST COMPREHENSIVE SUITE FOR ON-PREMISE SOLUTIONS

Text-to-Pay, Order@Table, Pay@Table, Pay@Drive-Thru, Kiosks, Loyalty and EMV provide an end-to-end solution for in-store transactions

While off-premise technologies such as Order Ahead and Delivery have helped restaurants weather this storm, our team has been working tirelessly for years on how to enhance the on-premise experience” — Jon Squire

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As restaurants begin to return to the new normal and on-premise transactions beginning to rise, it’s imperative that restaurant brands leverage technology to empower today’s customer. Facing staffing challenges and customers accustomed to a higher level of convenience, technology can both fill labor gaps and provide a superior customer experience. San Francisco-based CardFree––a leading mobile commerce solution founded in 2012 by CEO Jon Squire––continues its commitment to listen to the industry and provide the most robust and battle-hardened on-premise platform to the space.

Increasing table turns, growing check size by 20% or more, and enhancing security (with chargebacks dropping by up to 80%), CardFree’s on-premise platform drives efficiencies during a challenging time in the hospitality space. “While off-premise technologies such as Order Ahead and Delivery have helped restaurants weather this storm, our team has been working tirelessly for years on how to also enhance the on-premise experience,” adds Jon Squire, CEO of CardFree. “With over 2.1 billion transactions processed through CardFree products, we’ve been able to leverage the learnings of our customers to better understand restaurants’ needs and what drives adoption on the customer in-store journey.” Specifically, CardFree provides:

▪ Text-to-Pay to handle orders placed via phone, typically ~47% of all orders received

▪ Contactless Ordering at Table via customers’ mobile devices with the ability to leave orders open to add items and/or share with a group

▪ Contactless Pay at Table that allows for split payments with PCI Level 1 security

▪ Contactless Pay at Drive Thru that integrates with restaurants’ current menu board and POS, speeding the queue

▪ Onsite Kiosks providing interactive menus and ordering integrated into the POS

▪ Tableside EMV that allows guests to pay with cards or contactless wallets at the table and shifts fraud / chargeback liability from the restaurant to the issuing bank

▪ Integrated Loyalty enabling guests to earn and redeem rewards in all ordering and mobile payment channels, whether using CardFree Loyalty or various 3rd party loyalty integrations



CardFree’s services can be up and running in hours or days depending on the service stack. Along with industry-leading POS integrations, CardFree currently integrates with 90% of payment processors, ensuring restaurants not only speed to market, but also one dashboard to view all transactions.

Additionally, CardFree’s breadth of services provides the foundation for its Universal Signature by gathering rich data on a brand’s customer across both on-premise and off-premise transactions. CardFree restaurants are equipped with robust 1x1 customer data to better understand guests’ visit and spend behavior, product and category purchases, flavor/food preferences, day part, store info, payment type, order type, etc. The Universal Signature paints a comprehensive picture of the customer that can be targeted down to the individual, providing brands with the tools to make informed business and marketing decisions while offering a more personalized customer experience.



###