Stone and Dove Hardwood Lighting Launches with Compelling Concepts in Wood and Glass
Dan Trachtman’s unique pieces are fresh interpretation of Art Deco
In a world of high-tech, there is comfort in the return to the timeless relationship of wood and glass. ”TAKOMA PARK, MD, US, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years in development, Stone and Dove Hardwood Lighting launches with a unique lighting collection. Local master woodworkers and glass artists craft each piece, synthesizing carefully constructed hardwood components with hand-blown glass shapes or artisan sheet glass. There is an unmistakable influence of Art Deco vocabularies, utilizing essential geometric shapes and repetitive patterns. Each work can be considered a statement piece intended to transform a space.
— Dan Trachtman
The collection can be separated into two general categories: accent lighting and task lighting. Among the accent pieces, “Deco Cathedral” is a fine example of the merging of Art Deco design with Arts and Crafts craftsmanship. Inspired by the beautiful Art Deco radios of the 1920s and 30s, the Deco Cathedral lamp’s towering appearance utilizes layers of maple and cherry to amplify the feeling of depth, while tapered walnut columns create an edifice with presence. “Rising Bubble”, another stunning accent piece, is highly sculptural and features an evocative curve of unique hand-blown glass, implying upward motion, centered between octopus-like arms, which seem to squeeze and pull away. When lit, the glass reveals beautiful organic swirls.
image: Deco Cathedral lamp next to Rising Bubble lamp
The “Whitman” desk lamp is one of the task pieces in the collection. It is informed by the classic Emeralite lamp (more commonly known as the Banker’s Lamp), circa 1909. The Stone and Dove lamp adds layers of complexity with a more organic shade shape, hand slumped and cut artisan glass, and our signature all wood construction. The shade swivels to direct the light.
image: Whitman desk lamp next to Swan desk lamp
The “Swan” lamp showcases a master woodworkers’ craftsmanship through a graceful maple, cherry, and walnut form that appears to float in implied water. A conical hand-blown shade, informed by the classic Asian rice hat, features a monochromatic gradient with a subtle sunburst on top and aquatic swirls towards the bottom.
The collection also includes other task and accent lights as well as a pendant. More information about the collection can be found at stoneanddove.com.
About Stone and Dove Hardwood Lighting LLC
Stone and Dove Hardwood Lighting is a collaboration between Dan Trachtman, the owner and designer, and a small group of master woodworkers and glassblowers. Each piece is a synthesis of fine woodworking and beautiful hand blown or flat glass. Often utilizing some of the most memorable vocabularies from the Art Deco age, the craftsmanship embraces the tenets of the early twentieth century Arts and Crafts movement. Because of the handmade process and natural materials, each piece is unique.
Stone & Dove’s name comes from the Hebrew translations of Dan’s kids’ names, “Evan,” meaning stone, and “Jonah,” meaning dove. The words also speak to the durability of the traditional craftsmanship as well as the timelessness, beauty, and harmony of the natural materials.
For inquiries, please contact dan@stoneanddove.com or visit stoneanddove.com.
Dan Trachtman
Stone and Dove Hardwood Lighting
+1 301-704-6988
email us here