A Father’s Love
Raymie Andrews pens a book about a love like no other in “Unconditional”COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Raymie Andrews presents “Unconditional,” a wholehearted book dedicated to his father, Charles William Wiley.
“Out of his faith, he quietly helped widows, black people, poor people, alcoholics, and anyone who needed him. He did it in the spirit of Jesus in a day when it was not fashionable in South Georgia for white people and black people to be close friends.”, says Andrews.
The content of “Unconditional” takes after its own title as it lets the readers navigate through Andrews’ personal experiences with love, both conditional and unconditional.
Andrews talks about how his father’s unconditional love wonderfully displays the love that our Father in heaven shows to everyone.
He states, “Dad was practicing unconditional love in front of everyone he met. He let the love of Christ show through him. Jesus loved everyone unconditionally. My dad was just simple enough to believe that if it was good enough for Jesus, it was good enough for him.”
According to Pacific Book Review, this book is “a memorable, heartfelt, and engaging read for those who love to learn and grow in their faith; author Raymie Andrews’s Unconditional is a must-read book. “
“Unconditional” is a memorable read for Christians and those who want to discover real-life stories wherein God’s love is relentlessly showing. It is a fair reminder that amidst everything that is happening, God’s unconditional love surpasses anything that the world’s earthly desires have to offer.
Raymie Andrews closes his book with an essential question for the readers to comprehend: “God loves you unconditionally. Have you accepted His unconditional love?”
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter