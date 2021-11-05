InfraWare CEO & CLO Discuss Readback on Maximum Lawyer Podcast
CEO and CLO of InfraWare, Inc. discuss the merits of Readback Active Reporting on on the Maximum Lawyer Podcast with Attorney Tyson Mutrux.
[Readback] offers solutions to the numerous problems of stenographic court reporting including charges per page, add-on fees for roughs, real-time and expediting, and long turnaround times”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfraWare, Inc., recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America, shared information Thursday regarding its new service offering, Readback, on the Maximum Lawyer podcast with host Attorney Tyson Mutrux.
— Dean Whalen, InfraWare’s Chief Legal Officer
During the podcast, Nick Mahurin, founder and CEO of InfraWare, and Dean Whalen, InfraWare’s Chief Legal Officer, attorney, and former litigator, discussed the merits of Readback.
One of the co-title sponsors of MaxLawCon 2021, Readback is an innovative new service offering from InfraWare, Inc. With the introduction of Readback, InfraWare has created a new category of reporting called Active Reporting, which Whalen says “offers solutions to the numerous problems of stenographic court reporting including charges per page, add-on fees for roughs, real-time, and expediting, and long turnaround times.”
With Active Reporting, Readback provides near-time text in less than one minute, rough transcripts in one hour, and certified transcripts in one day, for low, flat rates based on the length of the deposition.
Readback is currently only available by invitation to the Early Access Program. A general release is planned for Q1 2022. To learn more about Readback, visit Readback.legal.
More details can be found on the Maximum Lawyer blog: https://maximumlawyer.com/nickmahurin-deanwhalen376/ and the podcast can be viewed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4O-uS9cvlw.
About InfraWare
InfraWare believes that people deserve to be enabled to deliver their most amazing performance. The value of their time, the dignity of their work, and the importance of the professional outcomes demand it. We innovate and continuously improve A.I. to leverage human performance by providing machine-assisted content production in highly regulated environments where repetitive documentation is important but burdensome, including transcription, deposition reporting, and property valuation.
