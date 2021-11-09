GoKapital is now offering personal/startup and business term loans with monthly payments for eligible clients!
We've incorporated two new loan products to our portfolio of financial programs - startup/personal loans and unsecured business loans with low monthly payments.
With the global pandemic affecting businesses nationwide, we've continued with our mission of making financing easily accessible by adjusting to market conditions and incorporating new loan programs.”MIAMI, FL, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoKapital - a leading alternative lending marketplace - is now personal/start-up loans and unsecured business term loans with monthly payments. As the company continues to adapt to changing market conditions, they have launched 2 new loan programs with the goal of making financing easily accessible to its customers.
— Chris Moreno, CEO of GoKapital
GoKapital realizes that the global pandemic has undoubtedly affected businesses across all industries. Although the SBA has offered financial assistance in the form of PPP loans (now depleted) and EIDL funding, many business owners are still seeking additional capital and aspiring entrepreneurs are facing difficulty obtaining loans. By launching these new funding programs, businesses and consumers will be able to access capital through a simple online application and with a quick turnaround time.
1) Start-Up/Personal Loan - For borrowers seeking funds to start a business, consolidate debt, or any other purpose, we are now offering an unsecured loan program that doesn’t require applicants to own a business. With rates as low as 6%, terms up to 5 years, and $500,000 available per applicant, this program is specially designed for clients that have a great credit history but aren’t receiving bank financing (or low approval amounts). Within 24 hours, we can issue a decision with only a soft credit pull and provide funding within 1-2 weeks.
2) Monthly Payment Business Term Loan - Regardless of credit score, GoKapital now has a business loan program offering monthly payments, terms up to 10 years, and 24-hour funding. This type of financing is especially beneficial for clients that may have several revenue-based business loans with daily/weekly payments, as refinancing those balances with one loan offering low monthly payments will improve your cash flow significantly. This program is currently available on only 30 states.
Business owners can apply online or by calling Gokapital at 1-866-257-2973
Operating since 2013, GoKapital has facilitated millions in financing through its variety of funding programs. In addition to these 2 new loan programs, they also offer: revenue-based business loans and real estate financing for both experienced and new investors. For more information, please contact GoKapital at:
