LGBTQ+ Company Giving Back to Community

A Calgary Based LGBTQ+ Company

LGBTQ+ Calgary Based Company

Helping Calgarian artists build brands and utilize platforms.

We are the generation of changes, and we created Gen of Changes to support that.

We just want to support the LGBTQ+ community. We aim to be inclusive, supportive, and attentive. The LGBTQ+ community is a beautiful, and we believe that all members should be happy and supported”
— Owner, Gen of Changes
CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gen of Changes is a Calgary based LGBTQ+ company, that aims to give back to the LGBTQ+ community, By donating profits, and providing a platform for LGBTQ+ community members.
GOC has pledge to donate 30% of all profits to LGBTQ+, and charities that give back to under represented groups. These groups include, but aren’t limited to; The Pride Foundation, The Trevor Project, Freedom School (Toronto), and Planned Parenthood.

“Other companies were doing this, selling LGBTQ+ products, but not giving back to the community, it upset me, so I created Gen of Changes to make sure the money being spent within the LGBTQ+ community stayed in the LGBTQ+ community”

The idea behind Gen of Changes is to give LGBTQ+ artists, designers, and creators a platform to showcase their work, without having to go through all the hoops involved with creating an entire company. Gen of Changes is looking to connect with local and international LGBTQ+ designers and artists so they can show case their products and work around the world, without having to work a full time job creating a platform, we provide that platform, and we couldn’t be happier to do it!

“When I was researching the creation of Gen of Changes, I saw that very few of the companies credited their artists, or even had an affiliation with the artists whose work they were selling, it was awful. So we made it clear in our internal planning that sourcing and working with content creators directly was the best way to go about supporting the LGBTQ+ community.”

Gen of Changes is working with artists already, creating branded collections, and giving artists the tools they need to create, and source products.

In the new year Gen of Changes is planning a the release of 2 collections, designed by artists in the Calgary LGBTQ+ Community, with the new collection releases, there will be new products, beautiful new designs, LGBTQ+ blog posts, and more.

