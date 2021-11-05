Canada is betting on Mexico and Latin American Market through INCmty entrepreneurship festival
Canada and México share a vibrant, multi-faceted relationship with rich cultural connections and growing trade and investment. Canada enjoys abundant economic wealth, and is considered one of the safest places in the world to invest and to do business.
From November 8 to 10, INCmty will be held with a dedicated program for entrepreneurs from Latin America and Canada.MONTERREY, MéXICO, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada and Mexico will connect their entrepreneurial ecosystems at INCmty, the largest entrepreneurship festival in Latin America. The gathering will offer a strong program focused on generating business opportunities for co-created ventures, startups and companies of both countries, that will have the opportunity to link with investors, organizations and high-value networks.
Canada is INCmty’s first Guest Country. This initiative is supported by Tecnológico de Monterrey, the largest private university in Mexico and one of the three top in Latin America. Canada’s participation represents a unique opportunity to connect the education and faculty ecosystem with the entrepreneurship system between both countries.
México offers to Canadian companies talent, innovation, reliability, and commitment to success. and most importantly: México and Canada, together with the USA, we are part of North America and we are commercial partners.
Canada’s Journey at INCmty 2021
-Canadian Pavillon: Exhibitors and startups to generate interaction with the audience
-Making business: Innovation, Science and Economic Development in Canada.
-Canadian meetups: Open space to develop a particular topic in order to interact with participants and generate great connections
-Special agenda: Video with a message from the Canadian Ambassador to Mexico and the Canadian Consulate General in Monterrey. Powerful Canadian Women Panel. Local success stories. Featured conference. Fireside chat.
-Speakers: Lorena Patterson, TC Energy Director; Rhonda Barnet, AVIT Manufacturing, President & COO; Jesika Briones, Ivy Charging Network General Manager; Myrna Bittner, RUNWITHIT Synthetics CEO & Founder; Kim Thiara, AceTronic Industrial Controls Inc., President; Warren Ali, Senior Vice President-Innovation at APMA; Raj Narula, CEO-InCa Synergies.
For the complete schedule visit the official INCmty website: http://bit.ly/Canada-INCmty
About Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private nonprofit multi-campus university system founded in 1943, and distinguished globally for its academic excellence, educational innovation, entrepreneurship, and internationalization. With a presence across 29 cities in Mexico, the institution has more than 65 thousand enrolled undergraduate and graduate students, almost 7 thousand faculty members, and 27 thousand high school students served by 2,500 professors. The institution is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2022), Tecnológico de Monterrey is ranked 161st globally; the QS Graduate Employability Rankings (2020) places the institution 1st in Mexico and 40th worldwide for employer reputation. The Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2021) ranks the institution 1st in Mexico and 4th in Latin America, and is the only university outside the USA included in The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur magazine ranking of Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies (2021), placing 5th for undergraduate entrepreneurship programs. Tecnológico de Monterrey belongs to several prestigious global networks including, the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), Universitas 21 (U21), and The Worldwide Universities Networks (WUN).
About INCmty
INCmty is an entrepreneurship festival that takes place every year for 3 days. It works as a unique Tec de Monterrey platform for the impulse and promotion of innovative entrepreneurship; its purpose is to inspire, connect and empower entrepreneurs, investors, businessmen and corporations, activating an ecosystem to create and promote ideas and initiatives to become innovative and transformative companies. It has been held since 2013 and has had a consistent growth, with more than 81 thousand attendees in its 8 previous editions. It has counted with such relevant personalities as: Gary Vaynerchuk, Jeremy Gutsche, Mayim Bialik, Guy Kawasaki, Peter Diamandis, Jason Silva, Richard Branson, Kevin O'leary, Jenn Lim, Alexander Osterwaider, Daymond John and inspiring entrepreneurs such as Tanya Moss and Xavier López Ancona, among hundreds more. INCmty is the result of many alliances that, together, translate into content and support that allow great things to happen. Organizations such as: Google, Facebook, Silicon Valley Bank, Draper Network, IBM, Amazon, Ashoka, Hult Prize, Hootsuite, Global Entrepreneurship Network, WeXchange, International Accelerator, FEMSA, América Móvil, CCM Heineken, Santander, OCV Monterrey, Startup Bootcamp, Growth Institute, among many others, have been crucial in its development. More information at incmty.com
Canada, partner country INCmty Virtual Festival 2021.