Junior Achievement Titan Experience 2022

Junior Achievement (JA) Maine has announced the 2022 Titan Challenge. The event will take place at seven business & educational institution settings across Maine on March 2, 2022.

JA Titan is a simulation-based program in which high school students compete as business CEOs in the cell phone industry. They experience firsthand how an organization evaluates alternatives, makes decisions, analyzes the outcomes of those decisions, and then strategizes what to do next.

For more information visit JA Maine’s website. To sign up email Jill Jamison at jjamison@jamaine.org.