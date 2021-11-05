Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,857 in the last 365 days.

Junior Achievement Titan Experience 2022

Junior Achievement (JA) Maine has announced the 2022 Titan Challenge. The event will take place at seven business & educational institution settings across Maine on March 2, 2022.

JA Titan is a simulation-based program in which high school students compete as business CEOs in the cell phone industry. They experience firsthand how an organization evaluates alternatives, makes decisions, analyzes the outcomes of those decisions, and then strategizes what to do next.

For more information visit JA Maine’s website. To sign up email Jill Jamison at jjamison@jamaine.org.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Junior Achievement Titan Experience 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.