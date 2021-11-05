Rising Hip-Hop Lyricist Wes Lee The Wordsmith Releases "COPE Deluxe" LP to Address Dealing with Mental Health Issues
Album cover for COPE Deluxe by Wes Lee The Wordsmith. Photo Credit: Sean Edwards and Secretly The Moon Photography
"COPE Deluxe" addresses mental health coping themes that Wes Lee The Wordsmith personally experienced prior to and while recording the project’s songs.
I began to understand that writing poetry and creating songs were my coping mechanisms to deal with my inner turmoil. My new album is my treatment sessions wrapped into one offering.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBCU grad (Savannah State University), poetry standout, and mental health advocate Wes Lee The Wordsmith, who was given recognition by CeeLo Green (of Goodie Mob, Gnarls Barkley, and The Voice fame) for an online lyrical challenge in 2016, recently released his new album "COPE Deluxe" to industry insiders and fan acclaim.
— Wes Lee The Wordsmith
The 17-track LP, deemed "a return to empowering authenticity and raw soul in Hip-Hop", addresses mental health coping themes that Wes Lee The Wordsmith personally experienced prior to and while recording the project’s songs. The musical journey provided includes a diverse range of songs from the spoken word driven opening title song “COPE” to the relatable introspection on "Better Days" featuring fellow Atlanta native 2Benjii. The project also includes songs celebrating improved self-esteem and fatherhood (two subjects that aren't always embraced or applauded in this era's hip-hop music).
Born in the declining neighborhoods of Cleveland, OH, then relocated and raised in the Atlanta, GA metro area, Wes Lee The Wordsmith has seen and experienced his share of trauma which later caused him to address his own mental health issues. The artist had this to say about the inspiration for his new offering, “Growing up, I witnessed the incarceration of my uncle, dealt with the infant death of my baby sister, and spent days in a coma while I battled for my life following an accident. I didn’t realize how much that affected me until I was in college taking psychology classes, then later starting my life in the world as a full-fledge adult. I began to understand that writing poetry and creating songs were my coping mechanisms to deal with my inner turmoil. My new album is my treatment sessions wrapped into one offering that I hope will help others cope with their inner battles.”
Wes Lee The Wordsmith's goal is not only to share his experiences and uplift others, he also seeks to empower those who are striving to improve themselves. Wes Lee currently donates scholarship opportunities to his alma mater's W.O.R.D. program (a poetry/spoken word youth organization). W.O.R.D. is a self-expression group that Wes Lee led as president during his time at SSU (he is currently an advisor). It allows its participants to give voice to internal and external issues that has affected their lives. Wes Lee credits W.O.R.D. with helping him embrace and share his talents while using them to face his mental health.
To learn more about Wes Lee The Wordsmith, his new "COPE Deluxe" album, and the rest of his work, visit wesleethewordsmith.com
Coach Mike
Bonzeye Productions
bonzeyeproductions@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Flying Lotus