Vegas Sports® Announces Licensing Approved to Partner with Major West Virginia Sportsbooks
West Virginia Lottery licenses Vegas Sports, Inc. as a sports wagering supplier
Since our founding in 1998, Vegas Sports and VegasSports.com has been designed to provide the sports bettor with a winning edge.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Sports Inc., a provider of player acquisition services for the regulated domestic sports betting industry, announced today that it has been licensed by the West Virginia Lottery to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state.
— Serge Villani
Vegas Sports strives to make the process of selecting a sportsbook less complicated, while providing access to the best new user offers from world-class sportsbooks. Prior the start of the NFL season, Vegas Sports redesigned their featured website http://www.VegasSports.com to accommodate an expanding client base. The website is designed for an impartial, yet seamless experience for users. Users can easily locate licensed sportsbooks in their state and review important information, such as risk-free bets, deposit match, bet enhancements, free bets, and brand loyalty programs.
“Our new website will enhance an individual’s ability to locate and compare regulated sportsbooks in their state or a neighboring state,” Serge Villani, Founder and President of Vegas Sports, said in a statement. “Since our founding in 1998, Vegas Sports and VegasSports.com has been designed to provide the sports bettor with a winning edge.”
Vegas Sports has established itself as a key player for client acquisitions in the state of West Virginia. Its partnerships include NFL Approved Sportsbook Operators PointsBet, BetMGM, Caesars and FanDuel. Vegas Sports, Inc. also partners with BetRivers Sportsbook in the state. . “We are ecstatic that Vegas Sports, Inc. has been licensed by the West Virginia Lottery to provide our services within their state. Our goal is to connect the fine people of West Virginia with the premier sportsbooks in the state”, said Villani.
Vegas Sports’ partnerships span nationwide, allowing the company to reach over 70 million potential sports bettors. According to recent study by Gabelli Securities, sports betting in the United States is expected to grow from a projected $2.1 billion in 20021 to $10.1 billion in 2028.
About Vegas Sports Inc.
Founded in 1998, Vegas Sports is a sportsbook client acquisition company focused on connecting sports bettors with high quality licensed operators.
Vegas Sports Inc. is also licensed in Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia. To learn more, visit http://www.VegasSports.com.
D. Santos
Vegas Sports, Inc.
info@vegassports.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn