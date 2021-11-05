Celebrate Education!

Monday, November 15th kicks off American Education Week across the United States. In North Dakota, the Department of Public Instruction encourages schools to celebrate their students, teachers, and the entire learning community.

Schools may choose to hold events or plan activities throughout the week, or invite parents and/or guardians to get involved on Family Engagement Day, November 18th.

American Education Week gives everyone the opportunity to honor each and every person that works hard to ensure a quality education for North Dakota students.