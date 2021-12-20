US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Receives the Best Compensation Results-He's Always Available

If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma wants specifics about financial compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and he is always available to assist a person like this or their family members including weekends and holidays. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and his top priority for people like this is that they receive the best possible compensation as he is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars.

"We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide for nearly two decades and if we had one incredibly important tip for a person like this it would be please try to write down the specifics of how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. It is this incredibly important information that will become the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst is always happy to discuss. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma wants specifics about financial compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma