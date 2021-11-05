COMMS/NATION ™ CERTIFIED BY THE NATIONAL GAY & LESBIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AS AN OFFICIAL LGBT BUSINESS ENTERPRISE
THE AGENCY IS PROUD TO SHOW FUTURE GENERATIONS THAT THEY BELONG & CAN BECOME SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS LEADERS THAT PUSH OUR SOCIETY TOWARDS GROWTH.
Expectations to get it right the first time are higher than ever. It’s imperative that companies have top-tier communications counsel to help navigate the current business landscapes. ”WEEHAWKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COMMS/NATION LLC., a Public Relations + Creative Design agency, is excited to announce that it has been named a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE®) by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) through the NGLCC Supplier Diversity Initiative. The NGLCC is the business voice of the NGLCC community and serves as the nation’s exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and operated businesses.
— Andrea Marilyn Garcia
“To do our best work, we must walk the talk in living our truths,” said Andrea M. Garcia, COMMS/NATION’s Managing Partner and co-founder. “The business world was hyper-fixated on maintaining the status quo. By encouraging employees to spend an exhaustive amount of energy hiding their personalities and cultural differences.”
“In an interesting plot twist, companies who are now late to implementing inclusivity into their cultural and operational structures are experiencing an internal identity crisis. They are in a race against time trying to change while saving their brands. Demographics are changing, expectations for companies to get it right the first time are higher than ever. It’s imperative that companies have top-tier communications counsel to help navigate the current socio-economic and business landscapes. That can only be accomplished by a team with the right experience and diverse insights.”
“Joining NGLCC was worth the time investment to get certified. Having a supportive organization, like the NGLCC, by our side allows us to take part in pushing for positive change that we all can benefit from.”
A very special Thank You to Sydney Harris, NGLCC Associate for Supplier Diversity, who so graciously guided us through the certification process.
COMMS/NATION will be in attendance for this year’s NGLCC’s Back to Business (B2B) Summit the third week of November at the Diplomat Resort in Hollywood, Florida. The agency looks forward to connecting with Fortune 500 companies as a supplier in the one-on-one matchmaker event.
ABOUT COMMS/NATION ™
COMMS/NATION LLC., is a N.J.-based award-winning communications, public relations, and creative services agency that counsels businesses seeking to reach new customers and take market share. Some service offerings include: media relations, public relations, creative services, brand development, digital design, promotional items, marketing collateral, and advertising. The firm is led by an experienced, diverse team that have career backgrounds in journalism, politics, consumer affairs, litigation communications, crisis communications, healthcare, real estate, construction development, and more.
COMMS/NATION is certified by the state of New Jersey as a M/WBE, SBE, and now by the NGLCC as a NGLE.
About NGLCC
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org
