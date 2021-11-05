Genealogy Startup DataMiningDNA Launches U.S. Surname Ranking Tool
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who has had the daunting experience of trawling through census data to research their family names will be delighted about the new online tool from DataMiningDNA.
The free Surname Ranking Tool checks how surnames rank in the 2000 and 2010 U.S. censuses. It provides both the rank and the total number of bearers of the name in the United States that year.
Founder Margaret O’Brien explains that the data behind the tool comes from public files provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
“The Bureau website is a fantastic repository but it can be a little cumbersome to use”, O’Brien says. “Many people have a simple question: how rare or common is my name? Our one-click tool delivers the answer in a second.”
Genealogy enthusiasts get even more benefit from knowing which names in their family tree are rare or unusual. They can target the more unusual names to break down brick walls in their research.
O’Brien’s interest in genealogy was sparked by helping a relative build an online family tree in 2012. She would later use a range of consumer DNA testing services to explore her ancestry through genetic genealogy.
She launched the popular DataMiningDNA.com website in 2018 as a source of tutorials and how-to guides on using genealogy archives and DNA tests to research family history.
O’Brien’s background in data engineering and analytics led to the next step of building online tools and applications for genealogy enthusiasts. DataMiningDNA is now a tech startup based in Ireland with a broad international focus.
“People might be surprised that our company is interested in the U.S. surname rankings. But so many Irish people have family branches across the United States. It’s a great help to understand whether names have spread or are decreasing in the U.S.”
Looking ahead, the startup will add more online tools to help people explore their family history.
Margaret O'Brien
Surname Ranking Tool Demo