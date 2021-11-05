Vermont Judiciary Extends Judicial Emergency to March 1, 2022

The Vermont Supreme Court has further amended Administrative Order 49, extending its effective date to March 1, 2022. The Court first issued AO 49 on March 16, 2020, declaring a Judicial Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This latest extension of the Judicial Emergency better enables the Court to facilitate planning, allow for continued flexibility in operations, and maintain public health during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Court has amended AO 49 many times and will continue to amend provisions of the order as necessary to respond to changing public-health conditions.

An additional amendment provides the Board of Bar Examiners with authority to establish health and safety protocols for an in-person bar examination. To protect the health and safety of applicants and staff, the Board may, among other things, require masking and social distancing, and proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test result. Applicants will be provided with these protocols in advance and will be asked to leave or denied entry if they refuse to comply.

The full Order and other updates regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and court operations are available at www.vermontjudiciary.org/covid19.