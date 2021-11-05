Demographic Factors Fuel Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants Markets in Latin America to Increase by 2027

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the Latin American minimally invasive spinal implants markets, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021 and beyond. While the individual markets were down from previous levels, iData forecasts indicate that the desire for minimally invasive surgery, and demographic factors will lead to an increase in minimally invasive spinal procedures moving forward.

Multiple minimally invasive spinal implants markets were researched and are analyzed in extensive detail. The individual markets discussed are as follows:

- Argentina

- Brazil

- Mexico

In 2020, all three markets drastically declined by varying degrees due to the high hospitalization rates and shortages of anesthetic due to COVID-19. Argentina experienced the largest market decrease by almost 35% followed by Brazil. Despite this, each of the three markets indicate growth moving into 2021 with a full recovery by 2022 and are expected to reach a combined value of $58 million by 2027.

iData further analyzes specific segments including MIS Interbody Devices, MIS Pedicle Screws, Spinous Process Fixation, Facet Fixation, and Spine Endoscopic Procedures. In Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico, the spinal implant market is considered by many to be the most exciting and controversial segment of the orthopedics industry. This market has traditionally been a segment of the orthopedic market, but because of its rapid growth and large market size, many manufacturers view spine as a key business division separate from traditional orthopedics. Historically, the majority of spinal implants were implanted in open surgical procedures through large incisions. However, open surgery can cause considerable tissue damage and lead to a large number of complications. Minimally invasive techniques, which require only small puncture wounds, have been developed for the implantation of a number of spinal implant types.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary databases to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

