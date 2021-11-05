Submit Release
Supreme Court appoints Andy Hanson to education committees

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed Andy Hanson to represent the Office of Judicial Administration on three education committees. 

Hanson is director of education in the Office of Judicial Administration. His appointment will make him a nonvoting member of:  

  • Municipal Court Clerks Education Committee, which recommends and organizes education and training programs for municipal court clerks and reviews and updates the Municipal Court Clerks Manual. In addition to Hanson, members include court clerks or administrators and the president and past president of the Kansas Association for Court Management. 

  • Municipal Court Judges Education Committee, which recommends and organizes education and training programs for municipal judges and certifies municipal judges who are not lawyers. In addition to Hanson, members include municipal judges, the president and past president of the Kansas Municipal Judges Association, and a Supreme Court justice. 

  • Judicial Education Advisory Committee, which recommends and organizes education and training programs for Kansas appellate judges, district judges, and district magistrate judges. In addition to Hanson, members include judges from each of the state's six judicial departments, and an appellate judge.  

