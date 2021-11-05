Great Notion is Now Shipping Within California
Innovative and fun Portland brewery now expanding beer offerings to California.PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #KeepBeerFun Brewery Opens Shipping, Pickup and Delivery Location in Sacramento
Great Notion Brewing (GNB), best known for its beer-gamified mobile app, hazy IPAs and “culinary-inspired” sours and stouts, is bringing their #keepbeerfun antics direct to California beer drinkers. The brewery’s new shipping, pickup and delivery center is located at 1329 N. Market Blvd. Ste 200 in Sacramento, CA. This means that California beer drinkers can now download the Great Notion mobile app on iOS or Android, create a profile and start having the same fun that 10+ other states’ beer drinkers have already been experiencing.
The highly-anticipated expansion allows Great Notion to ship beer directly to customers 21 and older in California (through UPS) to meet existing customer demand in the state. Fans will be able to order beer via Great Notion’s app and choose between shipping, drive through pickup at the Sacramento Fulfillment Center, or through a partnership with DoorDash Inc, same-day delivery to customers within a 10-mile radius of the Sacramento facility.
Pickup and Doordash hours:
5-7 PM Monday - Friday
12-7 PM Saturday & Sunday
“We can’t wait to meet our California fans and bring some crazy beers direct to your doors like our newer Mellifluous smoothies, Double Berry Shakes and more!” says Great Notion CEO Paul Reiter. “Our CA fans will get to explore our awesome app and find the games and points in there as we continue to Keep Beer Fun!”
Currently, Great Notion ships to customers in Oregon, Washington, Ohio, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Vermont, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington DC, and Anchorage, Alaska and is very excited to now add California to that list. The brewery hopes to open up a Sacramento taproom in 2022 to complement the shipping facility. Details are still being finalized.
To stay-up-to date on the latest beer release in California, download the Great Notion app (www.greatnotion.com) and follow @greatnotioncali on Instagram.
ABOUT GREAT NOTION
Great Notion (GNB) is a brewery started by three friends and neighbors in Portland, OR that offers hazy, fruit-forward IPAs and “culinary-inspired” sours & stouts sold directly to customers through a creative new mobile app. GN has won numerous Gold and Silver medals, including accolades at World Beer Cup, GABF, Best of Craft Beer Awards, and Oregon Beer Awards, as well as the 2018 #1 IPA in America from Paste Magazine. GN ships direct to homes in 12 states and has 5 taprooms in the Pacific Northwest: @greatnotionalberta , @greatnotionnw and @greatnotionbeaverton in Portland, @greatnotionballard and @greatnotiongeorgetown in Seattle, with a delivery hub in California @greatnotioncali. Please visit @greatnotion to download the GN mobile app or for more information.
Danielle Gabriel
Great Notion Brewing
danielle@greatnotion.com
