100 couples trying to conceive finally get pregnant with help from a telemedicine fertility clinic without leaving home

Patients across the country finally get two stripes on their pregnancy tests

Dr Gary Levy, Chief Medical Officer at Fertility Cloud, is talking to a patient

100 US couples who had been unsuccessfully trying to conceive, finally had their wish come true when they discovered a telemedicine fertility clinic

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telemedicine had become extremely popular during the pandemic, but most help was limited to video consultations, including helping patients trying to conceive. Fertility Cloud provides a complete, comprehensive treatment to all qualifying patients in the United States, right from initial consultation and evaluation, to a positive pregnancy test.

“There were a lot of treatment options for trying to conceive that required time commitment and travel to a specialty center. Then we connected with Fertility Cloud. We appreciated the convenience of test kits and medications arriving straight to our doorstep. We were always in touch with a nurse in case of a question or concern. Definitely took a lot of the anxiety away from our journey. And we paid way less than regular clinics charge,” says Julia, a
32-year old, now the mother of a newborn boy.

The story began several years ago when two college friends from medical and tech schools in Michigan, met again 20 years later and co-founded Fertility Cloud. The idea came when one helped the other to conceive their first baby, after spending tens of thousands of dollars and several years without success.

Fertility Cloud started operating in November, 2020. Patients are able to book an appointment and start their fertility journey almost immediately.

In contrast, it takes an average of 24 days to schedule a first-time appointment at other clinics, according to a recent survey.

Fertility Cloud is a telemedicine-only fertility clinic, providing treatment to 6 million American couples, who are experiencing infertility. Most of the clinic's patients fall pregnant within 6 months, for under $2,500, without leaving home for clinics, labs or pharmacies. The treatments are made both affordable and accessible by introducing telemedicine at every step and connecting patients with experienced, fully licensed fertility specialists, applying conventional treatment protocols.

Dimitri Popov
Fertility Cloud
+1 6506001221
