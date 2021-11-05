PurseN’s Ultra Jewelry Case Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things 2021

The Emerald Ultra Jewelry Bag - Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things The Emerald Ultra Jewelry Bag with Ten Pouches - Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things PurseN Logo

25th Anniversary list of this season’s holiday must-haves featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA, NOVEMBER 1, 2021 – PurseN announced today that the Ultra Jewelry Case is included in Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 holiday gift list, featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com. The Oprah’s Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. The Ultra Jewelry Case will be available for purchase at www.shoppursen.com, and in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon App on iOS and Android for customers to shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, “Have a friend whose birthday falls during the holidays? This hold-all is like giving her two gifts in one. With 10 clear removable pouches inside, it’s meant to store jewelry whether at home or traveling, and it doubles as an evening bag.”

We designed the patented ULTRA JEWELRY CASE with the ideas of easy organization and multi functionality. We also wanted to choose a variety of jewel bright colors so that we would have something for everyone.

First and foremost, this is a TRAVEL JEWELRY ORGANIZER. We have 10 removable clear front zippered pouches that make it a snap to find exactly what you are looking for. Keep your earrings together (everyone has those sad single earrings that have lost their mate) and keep your necklaces from getting tangled together. Travel with as many pouches as you need. They slide securely onto a snapping strap in the bottom of the bag for extra peace of mind. The Ultra also has two side snap pockets that are perfect for bangles and watches.

Another amazing feature of these removable pouches is that they are perfect for AT HOME ORGANIZATION. Your jewelry drawer will never be the same after separating your favorite pieces into the clear front zippered pouches. Keep your jewelry protected and neatly stored so that you can always put your hands immediately on the pieces you need.

Multi functionality is the next step. The drawstring bags are way too cute to only be used for jewelry! The removable pouches make it easy to convert the case into an elegant EVENING BAG, though we always keep a couple of pouches on hand for small items like keys and cash. The side pockets are the perfect size for ID and credit cards on one side, essentials like lipstick and a compact on the other, and the interior is just the right size for your cell phone.

With so many colors and uses, the ULTRA JEWELRY CASE makes the perfect gift. Don’t miss out on the little jewelry case that is going to be on everyone’s must buy list. It’s an extremely elegant gift for the most discerning fashionista (but you are going to want to get one to keep for yourself).

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 110 items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-way Sweepstakes (www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2021), which runs from November 12 through November 23.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2021.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Ultra Jewelry Case on this year’s list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 9.

What began as a simple collection of handbag organizers has exploded into a full collection of luxurious, high-end travel accessories. PurseN accessories are designed to keep every woman organized on-the-go and at home, with a gorgeous array of options for all organizational needs. PurseN is changing the way we travel, accessorize and organize in style, and the word is out! Oprah Magazine, GOOP, Harper's Bazaar, Women's World and Inside Weddings have already featured the brand, while celebrities like The Kardashians, Christina Aguilera, Kate Beckinsale, Mariah Carey and Cindy Crawford all have adopted PurseN as their must-have travel accessories.

