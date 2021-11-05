Hoyer Statement on the October Jobs Report

"The October jobs report demonstrates that, despite the ongoing threat from the delta variant of COVID-19 on our economy, Americans are getting back to work. Not only were 531,000 jobs added last month, dropping the unemployment rate to 4.6%, but unemployment claims have hit a pandemic-era low. The week that President Biden took office, 900,000 Americans filed for unemployment; last week, however, that number had fallen to 269,000. President Biden and Democrats in Congress have made historic investments to help our nation recover from this pandemic in the last ten months. Legislation like the American Rescue Plan has provided essential support and financial resources to businesses, workers, and their families to help Americans get back on their feet while enabling the deployment of vaccine shots to reopen schools and businesses safely. "In spite of these gains, however, the impact of COVID-19 on our economy is still visible, making it all the more essential that Congress enact the President’s Build Back Better agenda, and House Democrats are working tirelessly to achieve that goal. The Build Back Better Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act together would have a transformative effect on America’s economic recovery and on our ability to rebuild stronger and more resilient than before. Provisions like those to invest in childcare and eldercare would have a particularly significant impact on women, whose unemployment rates still remain high. The investments Democrats are preparing to make in our infrastructure – including money to rebuild our highways, roads, and bridges and to improve high speed internet access – would vastly expand opportunities for businesses and workers to get ahead. "America is at a crossroads, and it is essential that we take action to enact both of these bills and set our country on a path to continued, equitable recovery. That’s why the House is moving forward on both of these bills. President Biden and Democrats in Congress are prepared to lead as we Build Back Better, creating an economy that works for everyone."