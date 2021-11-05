SavePlanetEarth's Revolutionary Initiatives Poised To Make A Significant Impact On Climate Change

Since the launch of the new SPE token's smart contract, things are looking up. SavePlanetEarth Logo SPE Founder Imran Ali with President of the United Nations Abdulla Shahid

From planting over 1.1 billion trees to revolutionary concepts using blockchain for combating climate change, SPE is gaining recognition throughout the world.

Save Planet Earth (PCS:$SPE)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4 weeks ago, SavePlanetEarth (SPE) announced the migration of its $SPE token from V1 to V2 of its Smart Contract.

According to an excerpt from its migration document published on its official website, SPE on October 9th released preliminary details as to why the community should consider migration to a new token. Subsequent polling greatly favoured the migration process. SPE concurred with the viewpoint, expressing the necessity of better performance and security along with the evolving trading platforms it collaborates with.

On November 1st SavePlanetEarth successfully migrated to the new token, and the process could not have gone smoother. It has also announced a series of new developments in its operations.

Firstly, SPE is announcing the commencements of its Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Carbon Credits, Carbon Calculator, and its Merchandise shop. The commencement date and other relevant details of these releases will be announced soon.

As for ongoing projects, a carbon sequestration nursery has begun operations in the Maldives to generate carbon credits (CC), as will five more nurseries in Sri Lanka once SPE Founder/Director Imran Ali visits the country. Concurrently, potential nursery locations have already been determined in Pakistan, which is undergoing preparations for its 1 billion trees quota as part of a larger, nationwide 10 billion trees project operating under the “10 Billion Tree Planting Tsunami Project” banner. Efforts are also underway to obtain inquiries from corporates for Carbon Credit purchases. A similar 1 billion trees project is also in the works in the United Arab Emirates in partnership with a Dubai-based NGO.

SPE is also looking into a massive undertaking with partners in Saudi Arabia by utilizing the country’s desert for a major greening project using moisture collection and solar energy. In the meantime, SPE’s existing solar power projects are set to commence as soon as possible in Sri Lanka.

As for SPE’s recent accomplishments, the team has received an award from Turkey for its involvement in environmental recovery efforts following the devastating wildfires that ravaged the country from late July to early August. The SPE team traveled to the Turkish port city of Bodrum in mid-October to engage in a campaign to plant 5,000 trees alongside volunteers, groups, celebrities, as well as sports and media personalities. A social media challenge that arose from this initiative, dubbed “#Three4Tree”, became a viral success – with its core approach of planting a tree while tagging three other users to do the same exceeding expectations. In a move to further bolster the country’s economy, an additional amount of olive trees are being allocated for its local farmers to generate income.

Turkey will also be opening a Recycling Art NFT Gallery soon. Additionally, a prominent local artist has gifted a tree art canvas to SPE and local NGO Bizim Dünyamız Vakfi (Our World Foundation) for sale for charity purposes. The artist, who goes by the name Ismael, has a reputation of successful artwork sales to high prominent figures such as high-ranking officials and celebrities.

Further exploring the state of ongoing projects, SPE is nearing the completion of its app development, while its very own IDO platform – the SPEPad – is launching two new tokens. Initially conceptualized in September, this “green launchpad” as a guide operating in due diligence to ensure that new crypto-based startups – aiming to make their impact in the market – have a proper use case and a good roadmap, as well as a fair launch and allocation of tokens. Meanwhile, SPE continues to focus on its trek for staking revenues.

In an update to SPE’s interest in the operations of ‘Solar Full Cycle’, which deals with the recycling of toxic, end-of-life solar panels, the company is launching its presale and CC generation, in which the latter can be utilized for use by the SPE CCNFT mechanism.

Another update that was previously announced at the same time as the aforementioned topic was the development of equipment that could be used to recycle plastics and tires. Further details of this initiative will be announced soon.

Looking at new avenues explored by SPE, it is assisting another environmental Foundation’s presale for research and development, while keeping the opportunity window open of a potential partnership with the Indeed job market, along with one with Microsoft for carbon offsets.

In a follow-up to SPE’s partnership with the European Rugby League Championship as its climate sponsor, as well as its sponsorship of the Turkish rugby team, it has now in discussions in a collaboration with a Swiss football team, with its sights even set in a similar spot for FIFA.

SPE has made enough impact in the world of environmental advocacy that it is taking one step further by having Imran attend the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland to meet and engage in dialogue with various officials and NGOs such as UNICEF and WWF.

The goal of SPE remains steadfast in prioritizing environmental welfare paired with the prowess of modern and technological innovation, partnering with individuals, organizations, and events around the world to achieve that goal. Among them is SPE’s collaboration with Phantasma – the leading Smart NFT blockchain reputable for striving to lower its already-low carbon footprint. With Phantasma’s portfolio of managing quick, secure, and decentralized distribution of NFT content, plus its intention of shifting from a carbon-neutral status to the impressive feat carbon-negativity, it was the ideal choice to establish the SPE marketplace. In turn, SPE – with its Gold Standard-verified carbon credits and affiliations with the Carbon Consulting Company – would assist Phantasma in realizing its eco-friendly resolve. In essence, the SPE + Phantasma partnership emulates the natural and innovative synergy that is paramount in moving the world forward to a cleaner, safer, and more prosperous future.