Nvidia’s Exclusive Crypto Mining Card - CMP 170HX
EINPresswire.com/ -- With global shortages of graphics cards and computing components due to a massive surge in hardware being purchased and utilized for cryptocurrency mining, Nvidia has stepped up to the table with a dedicated crypto mining-focused card. Viperatech.com has managed to secure over 1400 units, but stocks for this kind of equipment move fast and Nvidia are yet to update their website to show off this new piece of hardware which makes the market unsure as to how many of these units are to be expected.
Nvidia has built four previous dedicated GPU cards for cryptocurrency mining, however, the CMP 170HX, has massive increases in hashrate efficiency compared to its four previous models. This is an interesting move for Nvidia after they released a statement informing the public they will be limiting the Ethereum hashrate efficiency of some of their most popular graphics cards. The all-new CMP 170HX has been stripped of its graphic abilities and designed with a focus on optimal hashrate efficiencies. This allows Nvidia to market a high-end product solely for the Cryptocurrency Mining Industry and at the same time, maintain higher stocks of Graphics Cards for their Gaming fanbase. A smart move on Nvidia’s front as we see an increase in popularity for crypto mining and a shortage of components available worldwide.
This kind of technological movement by Nvidia is especially important with the upcoming transition from Ethereum to Ethereum 2.0, also called “Eth2” or “Serenity”.This transitory stage will allow Ethereum to upgrade its current processes to allow two primary additional benefits, POS (Proof of Stake) and Shard Chains. The change is set to take place in early 2022 but could happen in the last stages of 2021. With the new changes, it's important to know that your hardware can match what is required of it, and GPU miners will be happy to hear that the CMP 170HX will be able to continue mining without losing efficiency.
Let’s Have a Look at What Nvidia Packed into this Dedicated Card
These cards are basically a cut-down GA100 die with 4480 CUDA cores complemented by 8 GB of HBM2e VRAM and powered by a single 8-pin PCI-E connector to supplement its 250W TDP.
The CMP 170HX is built on the 7 nm process, with a GA100 graphics processor, in its GA100-100-A1 variant. The GA100 graphics processor is a large chip with a die area of 826 mm² and 54,200 million transistors.
The CMP line is extremely energy efficient compared to its gaming dedicated cousins. Unlike the fully unlocked A100 PCIe, which uses the same GPU but has all 6912 shaders enabled, Nvidia has disabled some shading units on the CMP 170HX to reach the product's target shader count. It features 4480 shading units, 280 texture mapping units, and 128 ROPs. Also included are 280 tensor cores which help improve the speed of machine learning applications. NVIDIA has paired 8 GB HBM2e memory with the CMP 170HX, which are connected using a 4096-bit memory interface. The GPU is operating at a frequency of 1140 MHz, which can be boosted up to 1410 MHz, with memory running at 1458 MHz.It’s important to know that the VBIOS is locked, and cannot be tweaked by programs such as MSI Afterburner. This device has no display connectivity, as it is not designed to have monitors connected to it. Therefore, the CMP 170HX is connected to the rest of the system using a PCI-Express 4.0 x4 interface.
Overall, the 170HX is capable of delivering a huge increase in mining efficiency. Previous CMP models made by Nvidia have only been able to reach performance potentials of 86MH/S, whereas this new, beefed-up CMP is capable of pushing up to 165MH/s for Ethereum Mining. A nice indicator of how Nvidia is adapting to the growing demand for crypto-focused mining cards.
Conclusion
Maybe you are looking to start mining your own Ethereum, maybe you already are mining crypto and you want to step up your game and hit some higher hashrates, maybe you already own a mining farm or are invested in a crypto mining pool like Nicehash, whatever you are up to, the GPU focused CMP 170HX by Nvidia is sure to help boost your mining hashrate efficiency and score some coins.
