Wealthy People Need Help Too. World-Class Achievers Use Therapy Differently than Most

You've heard the expression "it's lonely at the top". Well, who do successful individuals turn to when they need help?

UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who does Oprah lean on when she feels insecure? Who does Elon Musk call when he’s feeling stressed out? Who does Jennifer Lopez talk to when she is going through a breakup?They say, “It’s lonely at the top.” But what does it actually feel like for those elite few?It is hard for anyone to find someone they trust to support and guide them, but when you are wealthier or more successful than most anyone on the planet, it’s even harder to find someone who will “get you.”That’s why Jasmin Terrany, LMHC is such a rare and sacred resource as Life Therapist to the World’s Most Successful and Influential People.She is quite literally the “influence behind the influence,” as a loving guide and concierge support to help changemakers from Hollywood to Hong Kong navigate the intricacies of their inner experience.Most high achievers spend their time strengthening their minds above all. They are goal-oriented, don’t let feelings cloud logic, and focus on “doing what needs to be done.” This way of life can be highly effective in the “science of achievement” but can be lacking in the “art of fulfillment.”So, Jasmin helps world-class achievers be as successful in their personal lives as they are in their professional lives.“We all have a deep desire for love and connection,” she says, “yet most of us weren’t taught how to have extraordinary, deep, satisfying, loving relationships – with ourselves or others.”The skillset for professional success is very different from the strategies required for life fulfillment or relationship success. This unique population tends to focus on maximizing their lives and seeking ways to take life to the next level, yet at some point, they realize something is missing – and they go to Jasmin to find it.With two master’s degrees from Columbia University, Terrany realized that traditional psychotherapy alone was insufficient. Thus, she invented “Life Therapy” to combine psychotherapy & coaching with mindfulness & meditation, to support clients in her virtual practice since 2007.“My job is to get you out of your head and connect more deeply with your heart and soul. We release unhealthy subconscious patterns and utilize your goal-oriented nature towards creating satisfying relationships and true fulfillment. You always leave our sessions feeling lighter, more loving, and connected with yourself and others.”To learn more about her individual sessions, group courses, books, or speaking, you can contact Jasmin Terrany, LHMC at www.JasminBalance.com BioJasmin Terrany, LMHC helps the world's most successful and influential people be as successful in their personal lives as they are professionally. She holds two Master’s Degrees from Columbia University and is the inventor of Life Therapy™, a combination of Psychotherapy & Coaching + Mindfulness & Meditation. In virtual private practice since 2007, she specializes in relationships, anxiety, confidence, body image, and parenting. Jasmin has over 260K views on her YouTube channel, has 2 books, 3 online courses, has been featured on CNN, PBS, CBS, Parents Magazine, Bustle Magazine, and hosted her own advice show on Grant Cardone TV. Most importantly she is a dedicated wife and momma to her precious children Liv & Zen.