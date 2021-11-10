National Express Transit Welcomes John King as Senior Vice President of Business Development
I look forward to working alongside a very talented team to ensure that we provide unrivaled safety methods and dedicated service that addresses the needs of our customers and their communities.”LISLE, IL, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express Transit (NEXT), is pleased to welcome veteran transportation executive, John King to the Company to serve as Senior Vice President of Business Development. NEXT is a trusted expert who uses top of the line safety technology to drive service excellence and long-term partnerships. In recent years, more cities have trusted NEXT as their transportation partner than any other provider.
As Senior Vice President of Business Development, John will oversee the Business Development Team and lead them to engage with key stakeholders. Through key engagement and relationship building, John and his team will ensure the development of qualified sales, bids and acquisitions, and conversion targets for the Company.
Before joining NEXT, John was the Regional Vice President at Transdev and prior to that, held managerial positions at Veolia Transportation and Yellow Transportation. John also brings with him over 20+ years of experience in operations.
“I am truly excited to join the National Express Transit team and welcome this opportunity to help grow our transit portfolio,” said John King, Senior Vice President of Business Development. “I look forward to meeting our current customers and working alongside a very talented team to ensure that we provide unrivaled safety methods and dedicated service that addresses the needs of our customers and their communities.”
“We are fortunate to have someone of such high caliber as John join our team,” said Mark Foster, Chief Operations Officer of NEXT. “With his unmatched experience in operations and transit and his acute focus on forging strong customer relationships and commitment to providing safe, “NEXT level” service, we look forward to the leadership, experience, and growth John will add to the Company.”
About National Express LLC
National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. As a worldwide leader in Fixed Route and Paratransit solutions, National Express Transit (NEXT) has the experience and expertise to make sure there are no bumps along the way. As a subsidiary of National Express Group, we are backed by the strength and history of one of the world’s leading transport companies.
