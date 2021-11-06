Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market To Reach $39.10 BN By 2028 : StratisticsMRC
Stratistics MRC report, Genetically Modified Seeds Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market is accounted for $22.25 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $39.10 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for crop production and the rise in the adoption of biofuels are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, environmental concerns are hampering market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Genetically Modified Seeds Market include BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, Calyxt Inc., DowDuPont, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company (MAHYCO), Nuseed Pty Ltd, R. Simplot Co., Stine Seed Farm, Inc, Syngenta, Bayer AG, Monsanto Company Inc., Land O’Lakes, Sakata Seed, Takii Seed, DLF Seeds and Science, Kleinwanzlebener Saatzuch SAAT SE, and Groupe Limagrain.
The Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market is majorly driven by increasing demand for crop production and the rise in the adoption of biofuels. The herbicide tolerance segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to it provides protection against weeds and enhances crop yield. North America dominated with a significant market share owing to the high adoption of genetically modified or biotech crops. Asia Pacific market is growing at the highest CAGR owing to it provides enhanced crop yield against fluctuating environmental conditions such as drought and salinity.
