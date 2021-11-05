Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

For transportation of frozen foods and vegetables, truck refrigeration units are generally used for intercity and intracity transportation.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For transportation of frozen foods and vegetables, truck refrigeration units are generally used for intercity and intracity transportation. Truck refrigeration units are control devices that enable trailers to cool or heat when switched on or off. These are special trucks equipped with variety of refrigeration unit systems, designed to carry perishable food items by maintaining the temperature. As a cooling agent carbon dioxide in the form of ice or liquid is utilized to preserve products such as frozen fruits, seafood, meat, dairy products, and vegetables, as they require an ideal temperature to sustain. Truck refrigeration units are available in both Electric Stand by (ES-TRUs) and all-electric options. The electric transport refrigeration units operate completely off the electric shore power which is used for overflow storage or on-site storage whereas electric standby transport refrigeration units, also known as hybrid TRU, are used on the road for diesel and electric shore power when parked. This has influenced the Truck Refrigeration Unit Market

.

The factors that drive the truck refrigeration unit market include increasing demand for frozen food and fresh vegetables, growing consumer preference for frozen food items due to lack of time in lifestyle, growth of supermarkets and quick-service restaurants such as KFC, Burger King, Subway, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and McDonald's in different regions. Moreover, increasing investments in the development of smart cities is also driving the truck refrigeration unit market. Increasing developments in technology of refrigeration

Major Market Players:

• Daikin Industries, Ltd.

• Carrier Corporation

• Thermo King Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Webasto

• Mobile Climate Control

• Subros Limited

• Sanden Corporation

• Klinge Corporation

• Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company.

The Truck refrigeration unit market is segmented into type, industry, bus length, trailer size, end user, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into roof mount and split. On the basis of industry, it is classified into Frozen Food, Pharma & Chemical, and Ambulance & Passenger Transport. On the basis of bus length it is classified as <8, 8–12, and >12m. By trailer size it can be segmented into 20 and 40ft. On the basis of end user it is divided into food, pharmaceutical, chemical industry, and plants/ flowers industry. By region, the truck refrigeration unit market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold Truck Refrigeration Unit Industry.

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the truck refrigeration unit market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The truck refrigeration unit market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

