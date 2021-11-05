Letton Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Unique Soulmate Headphone Collection
Superior, customizable Soulmate Long-Life Bluetooth Headsets are user-friendly, high-end and very comfortableHONG KONG , November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Letton Digital Tech Co., Limited, a leader in Bluetooth headphones for gaming and music, today announced the official launch of its crowdfunding platform. During the exciting crowdfunding offering, Letton is offering the option of customizing headphones with a laser-engraved name or photo, just in time for Christmas and the New Year.
The definition of Letton is “style with thunder,” which is personified with its fashionable, foldable and adjustable features. The Soulmate comes with a 360-degree bendable and detachable microphone that makes communication easy and fun, as well as an LED light to let videoconference users know whether their microphone is on. It also includes superior PNC (physical noise cancellation) technology that reduces the noise of the outside world by more than 80%.
The 25-hour, Bluetooth-capable Letton headsets are a great present for oneself, family and friends. Letton’s Soulmate headphones are state-of-the-art and perfect for listening to music, experiencing the best movie sound, gaming, online work meetings and noise cancellation. In fact, Soulmate has been described as providing, “Iconic quiet, comfort and sound.”
“We are proud to launch our crowdfunding campaign,” said the marketing director of Letton, Niki Chen. “Soulmate headphones have already created so much interest in the tech community with our reputation of delivering a totally immersive experience. Soulmate connects the listener to the world with its depth of sound and long-life battery, whether you are on the go or taking part in a global gaming competition.”
Chen explained, “Music will take on a new dimension with sophisticated sound, a modern look and fun experience. You’ll be living in your Soulmate performance headphones, enjoying the comfort of our exclusive soft and skin-friendly materials. Soulmate is the perfect high-tech accessory to bring out your personal style. The design is breathtaking and head turning. Be sure to sign up for this first round of crowdfunding to ensure that you receive the custom headphones of your dreams.”
To participate in the crowdfunding, visit igg.me/at/letton/x/27827012#/. For more information, visit letton.co or https://youtube.com/watch?v=d45M4ywx1jg.
Niki Chen
Letton Digital Tech Co., Limited
