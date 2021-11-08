IT company employees ‘Thrive at Work’ through wellbeing accreditation
Superfast IT awarded Thrive at Work accreditation by Birmingham Mayor, Andy Street, in virtual ceremony.STOURBRIDGE, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superfast IT has achieved foundation level for ‘Thrive at Work’; a structured, workplace health and wellbeing accreditation programme, backed by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).
Thrive at Work Foundation certifies the Birmingham IT company’s commitment to improving employee wellbeing and marks a pinnacle step in Superfast IT’s journey to achieve Thrive at Work Bronze level certification.
The UK economy loses almost £92 billion every year in ill-health related absence and presenteeism in the workplace, while it is estimated 40% of sick days taken in the West Midlands are related to a mental health problem.
Through the accreditation, Thrive at Work helps businesses foster a healthier and happier workforce to improve productivity, reduce absenteeism and ultimately improve economic success. Businesses can assess their current position, including calculating the cost of absenteeism to their business, before developing a practical action plan as part of the accreditation. Organisations can set the level they want to achieve and work at their own pace to implement the criteria.
James Cash, Founder and MD of Superfast IT explains: “We have always provided additional health benefits, but our focus on wellbeing began during COVID19. It was a challenging time and we identified that we could do more to keep our team happy, healthy and productive.
“We found Thrive at Work provided a safe and anonymous way for our team to feedback any concerns and worries. We now have a full picture of what we are doing well and identified initiatives to further support our team.
“Diet was identified as a concern, so we swiftly changed complimentary unhealthy Friday McBreakfasts to a healthy lunchtime alternative. Simply signposting to our existing benefits was also effective.
“I’m really pleased that Thrive at Work has also introduced us to Mental Health & Productivity Pilot (MHPP) scheme and we will shortly be working with a Mental Health Employment Liaison Worker from Mind to address workplace stress.
“We have received invaluable help and guidance from Thrive at Work, with Mitzi Donovan offering excellent guidance to our Mental Health First Aider, Sue Lynch throughout the entire process. We cannot thank Mitzi and the team at WMCA enough.”
Mitzi Donovan, Thrive at Work Accreditation Officer explained: “This is a significant achievement! Superfast IT has worked hard to accomplish the Foundation accreditation, fostering a positive working environment that will no doubt allow the organisation to thrive. Sue has been instrumental in achieving this and was an absolute pleasure to work with.
“There is a strong business incentive to better support your employee’s health and wellbeing needs. Productivity is reliant on employee health and wellbeing and it’s fantastic to see a small business such as Superfast IT take such a proactive approach. Staff who feel that their employers are proactively supporting their physical and mental health feel better valued and more able to manage any existing conditions with their work. Superfast IT are a really great company and it’s so nice to see they have embraced their Foundation Level Achievement.”
The National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) estimates that implementing interventions to promote staff wellbeing could save employers between £130 and £5,020 per participating employee, by reducing absence or illness at work.
West Midlands businesses can sign up to Thrive at Work for free via their website.
Thrive at Work Awards ceremony with Birmingham Mayor Andy Street, handing Superfast IT the wellbeing award