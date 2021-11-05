Technological Advancements Are Transforming The Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market

Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing technological advancements are shaping the single-chamber prefilled syringe market. Major companies operating in the single-chamber prefilled syringe sector are focused on developing technological solutions for the single-chamber prefilled syringe market to strengthen their position. For instance, in 2019, Biocorp, a France-based medical device manufacturing company launched Injay, a single-chamber prefilled syringe that uses Near Field Communication (NFC) chip to stores information regarding drug name, batch number, and expiry date and transfers this data when it is scanned using the code provided. This information will be transmitted from the patient's phone to the doctor with the specified date and time when the patient injected the drug.

The global single-chamber prefilled syringes market size is expected to grow from $4.41 billion in 2020 to $4.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The change in the growth trend of the single-chamber prefilled syringes market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The single-chamber prefilled syringes market is expected to reach $7.58 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancers is contributing to the growth of the single-chamber prefilled syringes market. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, approximately 463 million adults are living with diabetes and by 2045 it is estimated to be 700 million adults around the world, and 1 in 5 adults above 65 will have diabetes. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, 1.9 million new cancer cases would be registered. Diabetes patients who require insulin therapy when medicines could not control their blood glucose levels, the diabetes patients use the single-chamber prefilled syringe. Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer drive the market for single-chamber prefilled syringes.

Major players covered in the global single-chamber prefilled syringes industry are BD, Gerresheimer, Schott, Catalent, Nipro, Weigao, Stevanato, Baxter, Vetter Pharma, and Terumo.

TBRC’s global single-chamber prefilled syringes market report is segmented by type into glass, plastic, by application into vaccine product, biologic, pharmaceutical product.

