Truepoll.com Launches worlds Largest live poll ever to select New 7 World Wonders

The poll aims to create world record as the largest live poll ever with a targeted reach of a billion plus voters from around the world.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truepoll.com, a real-time public opinion platform has launched the world's largest live poll ever to select the new 7 world wonders termed as "People's Choice 7 New World Wonders". The idea is to give voice to billions of people around the world to select the new 7 world wonders. The poll aims to create world record as the largest live poll ever with a targeted reach of a billion plus voters from around the world.

The platform is also a place for millions of real-time opinions by real people on issues ranging from serious politics to light hearted entertainment & daily happenings. Direct poll questions with instant unbiased answers like never before. Truepoll.com claims it's daily polls are informative, engaging, curiosity inducing, fun & rewarding.

