Lifestyle Diseases Help In Natural Antioxidants Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Natural Antioxidants Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing awareness of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the natural antioxidants market in the forecast period. As people are becoming more aware of lifestyle diseases, they are adopting healthy lifestyles and striving to improve their dietary habits, which boosts the demand for natural antioxidants. Antioxidant-rich foods may lower the risk of a variety of diseases including heart disease and certain cancers. Natural antioxidants scavenge free radicals from bodily cells, preventing or reducing oxidative damage. For instance, according to Australian researchers from the University of Queensland, in 2019, 35% of adolescents reported three or more lifestyle risk factors. Additionally, one in every three adolescents worldwide is at risk of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and cancer, with low fruit and vegetable diet and physical inactivity being the most prevalent reason. Therefore, the increasing awareness of lifestyle diseases drives the growth of the natural antioxidants market.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the natural antioxidants market in 2020. The regions covered in the natural antioxidants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global natural antioxidants market size is expected to grow from $1.89 billion in 2020 to $2.10 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The change in the growth trend of the natural antioxidants market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The natural antioxidants market is expected to reach $2.86 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Strategic collaborations are shaping the natural antioxidants market. Major companies operating in the natural antioxidants sector are focused on strategic collaborations to strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2020, DuPont, a US-based company that offers natural antioxidants collaborated with International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., an American corporation that produces flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic actives to enhance their food additive business. Furthermore, in May 2021, Robertet, a France-based fragrance, and flavor manufacturer that specializes in natural raw materials acquired Ecom Food Industries, a Canada-based company that offers natural antioxidants. This acquisition combines both firms' capabilities and enables them to better serve the customers with all-natural, botanically sourced ingredients and value-added products.

Major players covered in the global natural antioxidants industry are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, DowDuPont, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Prinova, Kalsec, Cargill, Indena S.p.A., Adisseo, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, A & B Ingredients Inc, ADEKA Corporation, Naturex, Cyanotech Corporation.

TBRC’s global natural antioxidants market report is segmented by product into vitamin E, vitamin C, carotenoids, polyphenols, by source into plant, petroleum, by form into dry, liquid, by application into personal care, food and beverages, animal feed, others.

Natural Antioxidants Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Carotenoids, Polyphenols), By Source (Plant, Petroleum), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Application (Personal Care, Food And Beverages, Animal Feed), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides natural antioxidants global market overview, forecast natural antioxidants market size and growth for the whole market, natural antioxidants global market segments, and geographies, natural antioxidants global market trends, natural antioxidants market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

