5t Swl Articulated Electric Wire Rope Hoist Supply and Install

Stahl 5t swl Electric Wire Rope Hoist Installed at a UK Cement Work

The 5t SWL articulated electric wire hoist supply and install project dealt with the re-commissioning of a Cement Mill in the U.K.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoist and Winch recently completed the cement mill project to help the client restore continued service without disruptions.

One of the UK’s most experienced experts in the cement production industry recently completed an important project involving the full replacement of a 5t Swl wire rope hoist at a major UK cement works.

A Full Inspection & Replacement

The 5t SWL articulated electric wire hoist supply and install project dealt with the re-commissioning of a Cement Mill which had been mothballed for a number of years. Hoist and Winch was tasked with surveying the existing 5t Swl wire rope hoist unit operating above the Mill and advising on its suitability for continued service.

Following the examination, it was noted that the hoist unit was supplied without an overload protection device and mains contactor safety circuit, which have since become mandatory requirements for new installations. Further issues included poor conditioning of the fitted cabling equipment and the use of a hard-wired mobile pendant control where a remote radio control system would perform better.

Working closely with the client to review the merits and costs of refurbishment in comparison to the installation of a new 5t Swl wire rope hoist unit, it was determined that replacement would be the better solution. Hoist and Winch then supplied and installed a new unit with a remote radio control handset system to upgrade the lifting equipment to an even better standard than its preceding system.

The project’s scope of work included the following stages;

● A full dimensional survey of the existing hoist monorail beam, which found that the hoist runway beam was made from two different section sizes with differing bottom flange thicknesses.

● Specifying a suitable replacement articulated trolled 5t Swl wire rope unit to meet all headroom, end hook approach, and beam flange thickness requirement.

● Removal and efficient disposal of the redundant hoist unit.

● Installation of the new articulated trolled 5t Swl wire rope unit and remote radio control system, as well as power supply system cable and trolleys.

● Modification of existing runway beam end stops to match the interface requirements of the new articulated trolled 5t Swl wire rope unit and trolley buffers.

● Beam load testing and certification in accordance with LOLER requirements, followed by customer handover and operator training.

All works were successfully completed to provide the cement mill with a modern wire rope unit system suited to all modern lifting requirements while simultaneously complying with all safety and regulatory needs.

About Hoist and Winch Ltd

Incorporated in 2007 by a group of experienced industry professionals, Hoist and Winch is a lifting equipment specialist providing comprehensive services to clients in the UK and beyond. The company boasts several accreditations, including LEEA membership, and has been responsible for completing multi-million-pound projects while also providing equipment hire, installation, repairs, and more.

The company additionally handles the annual powered lifting equipment service requirements, emergency repair & new project installation work at two of the largest UK Cement Production Works as well as providing the same services on a UK wide network of smaller subsidiary Cement Industry sites.

More information is available at https://www.hoistandwinch.co.uk/. Alternatively, Hoist and Wincht’s press contact Stephen Hargreaves can be reached at 07956 394 858 or sales@hoistandwinch.co.uk.