Balram’s Immigration Consultancy Hailed for Quick Services and Great Customer Support

Balram’s Immigration Consultancy, an Ontario based licensed immigration consultant, has been hailed by its customers for exemplary services.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balram’s Immigration Consultancy, an Ontario based licensed immigration consultant, has been hailed by its customers for exemplary services. In testimonials that have been left by customers who sought immigration-related services at the company, Balram has been recognized for its customer support and great assistance to the client.
Balram’s Immigration Consultancy is a member of Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) under registration number R706082. ICCRC is the regulatory body for immigration consultants in Canada. Therefore, it is mandatory to become a member of ICCRC or Law Society for any company to provide immigration consultation in Canada.
The company, whose principal is Balram Kishan, offers a wide range of services, including:
• Canada Study Visa
• Permanent Residency Canada
• Canada Work Permit
• PGWP Applications
• Study Permit/Work Permit/Stay Extensions
• Admission offers to a university or college in Canada
• US Visitor Visa
• US Study Visa
• Spousal Open Work Permit
• Family Sponsorship
• Business Visa
• Startup Visa Program
• PNP Applications
The immigration consultancy does not only offer its services to individuals; they also provide services to Canadian businesses for foreign worker recruitment. Apart from the Ontario, Canada office, they also have a branch office in India under Circle Immigration located in Punjab.
In the testimonials that the customers left, one main feature in the reviews was the great support that the company gave to its customers. For example, one customer had his status expired in Canada, and he was running short of time. Being on a study visa meant the customer would have been forced to return home, forfeiting his plans to remain in Canada. In the testimonial, the customer hails Balram’s Immigration Consultancy for the speed in which they moved to secure the stay for him in Canada and subsequently helping in status restoration and successfully obtaining a work permit.
Another customer named Singh narrates how Balram’s Immigration Consultancy assisted when he had a few gaps during his studies in Canada. “When I wanted an extension of my study permit, the Immigration Department gave me only seven days to justify my situation. This was very crucial as failure in satisfying IRCC could end up me leaving the country. Balram helped me with the application throughout this process. My application was approved,” says Mr. Singh hailing praises to Balram for the assistance accorded.
For more information, visit: https://balramimmigration.com/
About Balram’s Immigration Consultancy:
Balram’s Immigration Consultancy is an immigration firm based in Canada. Regulated by the Canadian Immigration Consultant, Balram offers all the services related to immigration to Canada, including visitor visa, permanent residency, Canada spousal open work permit, Canada foreign worker recruitment, study visa application, etc.
