Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,159 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405429

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/4/21 @ approximately 1915hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: VCOR

 

ACCUSED: Alexander Smith                                               

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/4/21, at approximately 1915hrs, Troopers were dispatched to assist EMS on

a call. While there Troopers met with Alexander Smith who after further

investigation was in violation of conditions. Alexander was cited to appear in

the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/5/21 at 1230hrs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/5/21 @ 1230hrs            

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Saint Johnsbury

1068 US Rt 5 Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.