St. Johnsbury / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405429
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/4/21 @ approximately 1915hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: VCOR
ACCUSED: Alexander Smith
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/4/21, at approximately 1915hrs, Troopers were dispatched to assist EMS on
a call. While there Troopers met with Alexander Smith who after further
investigation was in violation of conditions. Alexander was cited to appear in
the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/5/21 at 1230hrs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/5/21 @ 1230hrs
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kimberly Harvey
Troop A – Saint Johnsbury
1068 US Rt 5 Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111