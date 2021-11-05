St. Johnsbury / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A405429

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/4/21 @ approximately 1915hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: VCOR

ACCUSED: Alexander Smith

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/4/21, at approximately 1915hrs, Troopers were dispatched to assist EMS on

a call. While there Troopers met with Alexander Smith who after further

investigation was in violation of conditions. Alexander was cited to appear in

the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/5/21 at 1230hrs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/5/21 @ 1230hrs

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Saint Johnsbury

1068 US Rt 5 Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111