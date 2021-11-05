Laszlo Jones’ new EP “Beyond the Door” - out today
Beirut-based musician, composer, arranger, and producer Laszlo Jones, releases his new EP “Beyond The Door” along with music video of “Save my soul”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delivering a unique sound reflecting his multiple talents, his many travels and vivid creativity, Laszlo Jones continues his musical journey with this new EP, mixed by Kane Churko (In this moment, 5 Fingers Death Punch, Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Skillet, Disturbed) at the Hideout studio in Las Vegas (NV, USA), and recorded at the Besco Recording in Paris (France), with Michael Buyens (Engineer/Producer).
After the success of his songs “In The Morning”, “Out Of My Head”, and topping a million views on his video of “Download me I’m Free”, Laszlo Jones surrounded himself with outstanding talents for the 5 track EP “Beyond the door” : drummer Ralph Salmins (ABBA, Madona, Quincy Jones, Lady Gaga), bassist Michael Buyens (Eric Serra), pianist Michael Arrom (Steve Vai), Argentinian arranger Marcos Barilari, as well as guitarist Alex Skolnik (from metal band Testament, The Alex Skolnick Trio, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Savatage and the heavy metal supergroup Metal Allegiance) on the song “Kill Myself”.
“Beyond the Door” is a quest for remarkable melodies, unforgettable lyrics and a unique sound.
"The 5 tracks of the EP all deal with (the inevitable) death, from hallucinatory perspectives. A futuristic dark world, tinged with rage and a certain realism. It’s a sensory journey, poetic and violent, where I consciously mixed the authentic beauty of the images and the chilling sensation they provide." -Laszlo Jones
Fanny Hulard
Fanny Hulard PR Agency
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
“Save my Soul” official music video