Global Functional Proteins Market Value To Reach $8.39BN by 2028 Says Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Functional Proteins Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis on Size, Trends, Application, Key Players, Types, End User and GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC Global Functional Proteins Market is accounted for $4.60 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $8.39 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. While the factors like growing instances of chronic diseases and rising health awareness among consumers are propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of plant-based functional proteins is hampering the market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Functional Proteins Market include GSK Group of Companies, Makers Nutrition LLC, Proliver BVBA, Glanbia Plc, Herbalife International, Inc., Fonterra Co-Operative Group, Amway, Cargill, Inc., Optimum Nutrition, Inc, Nature's Bounty Co, Archer Daniels Midland Company, GNC Holdings Inc, Maxi Nutrition, Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Co., Ltd, and Abbott Nutrition. The market leaders are continuously focusing on strategies such as product developments and mergers and acquisitions to expand their footprint worldwide and fulfill the growing demand of the market.
The Global Functional Proteins Market is majorly driven by growing instances of chronic diseases, rising health awareness among consumers, and increasing healthcare burden due to chronic ailments. The hydrolysates segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to its consumption which allows amino acids to be absorbed by the body more rapidly than intact proteins, thus maximizing nutrient delivery to muscle tissues. North America dominated with a significant market share owing to the growing consumption of functional foods and dietary supplements. Asia Pacific market is growing at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing popularity of sports nutrition and weight management nutrition.
Functional proteins are a complex mixture of biologically active proteins, which supports and maintains normal immune function. Proteins perform various crucial functions in the body and are required for structure, function, and regulation of the body’s tissues and organs. The awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits offered by functional proteins is contributing significantly to the market growth. A large number of consumers are becoming familiar with the benefits of functional proteins. Nowadays, the populace worldwide is inclined toward a healthy lifestyle and spending considerably on nutritional products. Functional proteins help in lowering the blood pressure, which is major cause of heart attracts, strokes, and chronic kidney diseases.
