2021 Annual JADV Toy & Gift Drive for Moms Survivors of Domestic Violence

Help bring a little Joy to a Mom and her Children this Holiday Season, these are Domestic Violence Survivors in the South & Central Los Angeles Area.

1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience intimate partner physical violence. This equates to 10 million women & men per year. During COVID domestic violence surged. Your donations are needed.” — National Coalition of Domestic Violence

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s the holiday season and time for the Annual JADV Toy and Gift Drive! JADV is a grass-roots 501c(3) organization that hosts an annual Holiday Toy & Gift Drive for domestic violence survivors since 2007. JADV has collected over 12,000 gifts for these families in need, and your support is very important to us! One in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence. This equates to more than 10 million women and men per year (according to the National Coalition of Domestic Violence).During ​the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence statistics are surging, and your donations are greatly needed. The JADV Toy and Gift Drive coordinate with 211 and shelters in the South and Central Los Angeles area, including Project Peacemakers and other shelters in need. Unwrapped toys and gifts are distributed to survivors of domestic violence for their children ages newborn to 19 years old. JADV also collects gifts for the Moms. These women and their children are DV survivors in need. Most families have left everything behind starting over with nothing! This year's event will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in South Los Angeles and follow all necessary Covid guidelines for safe distribution.Would your organization consider donating products, gift certificates, toys, or clothing for this year’s event? Help us brighten the lives of these families during their time of need.Additional Ways to Donate: Monetary donations JADV Website by Friday, December 10, 2021, Online shopping Shop Smile.Amazon by Friday, December 1, 2021, Purchase a gift or item via JADV Online Toy Drive by November 30, 2021, Let’s send a message of hope this holiday season!

JADV passing out left over items to children on skid row