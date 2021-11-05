Cloud Professional Services Market Value Expected to Reach $58.27 BN By 2028: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Cloud Professional Services Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cloud Professional Services Market is accounted for $14.20 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $58.27 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Increasing offerings from cloud providers and the growing need for digitalization are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, regulatory compliance issues are hampering market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Cloud Professional Services Market include Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Tata Consultancy Services, T-Systems, Wipro, DXC Technology, HCL, EY, Tata Group, KPMG International, Dell Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Inc., and CGI Group Inc.
The Global Cloud Professional Services Market is majorly driven by growing offerings from cloud providers, increasing need for digitalization, and adopting the complex cloud environment. The public cloud segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to it helps organizations meet their demands for scalability, provides a pay-per-usage pricing strategy, and ease of deployment. North America dominated with a significant market share owing to the presence of a large number of end-users who are technology aware and early adopters of solutions that are enriched with new capabilities. Asia Pacific market is growing at the highest CAGR owing to the rising adoption of cloud technologies.
Cloud Professional Services Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market. The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Cloud Professional Services Market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale.
