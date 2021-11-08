PhilanthroInvestors “Social Impact” Philosophy Booms Business to Inc 500 Three Years Straight
Helping Americans Families Achieve Their Dream of Home Ownership Provides Investors with Solid Returns And Stellar Corporate Growth
I think investments should do more than make money. They ideally should lead to a social impact on our society to make it a better place to live and work.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhilanthroInvestors, a brainchild of Argentinian-American investor Ivan Anz, saw one of its partner companies, Equity & Help, achieve Inc. 500 status for the third straight year, as announced recently by Inc. Magazine.
— Ivan Anz
Equity & Help is a Florida-based housing firm that acquires houses from banks and makes them available to investors below current market prices. The company then finds families to fix up, live in and take care of the homes for less than the cost of rent while paying a high return to investors.
The company, founded in 2014, is the 3rd fastest growing company this year in the Inc. 5000 Regionals in Florida and 374th in the nation with an impressive 1,285% 3-Year growth.
As of its Q2 2021 results, Equity & Help has helped investors buy over 500 homes in 31 states representing a total investment of $46 million. The average investment per house after repairs is $76,213, which yields a respectable average cap rate of 11.14%, making a stable opportunity for both small and large investors.
Equally important to the company is that the monthly payment to those families occupying the homes averages only $568.86, making the American dream of homeownership affordable for them.
"Our company's focus is not just on the investment side. We are equally concerned about the families that reside in these properties and look to own them eventually," says Equity & Help CEO Jaime Gomez. "Our staff are energized because they see they are doing something worthwhile for others. Our tremendous growth is merely a reflection of this."
This win-win for investors and stakeholders is a backbone of PhilanthroInvestors investment philosophy to use traditional venture capital financing tools with philanthropic principles to achieve social impact.
"I think investments should do more than make money," explains Ivan Anz, PhilanthroInvestors founder. "They ideally should lead to a social impact on our society to make it a better place to live and work. This is why I started both PhilanthroInvestors and Equity & Help.
"I am very proud of the real accomplishments made by Equity & Help and want to congratulate Jaime Gomez and his team for bringing back the dream of homeownership for many American families while helping investors earn an excellent return."
About PhilanthroInvestors:
PhilanthroInvestors combines traditional venture capital financing tools with philanthropic principles to achieve social impact. By secure, meaningful, and profitable investments, they bring capital and also change people's lives.
PhilanthroInvestors are currently working in three sectors - Housing, Water and Environment - and will be adding more investment sectors in the future.
PhilanthroInvestors founder Ivan Anz owns companies on three continents and has investors in 14 countries.
Visit https://PhilanthroInvestors.com/Housing to watch a short video and find out more.
Vendy Rios
PhilanthroInvestors
+1 727-481-6527
expansion@philanthroinvestors.com