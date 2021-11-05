Business Continuity Training - Dubai Expo 2021

Teaching in the GCC Business Continuity Professional Certification Business Continuity Graduates in the GCC

During Expo 2021, a professional certification course in Dubai will teach a methodology for developing Business Continuity Plans using the ISO 22301 standard.

This course is useful for any size or type of organization which does not have a Business Continuity Plan, or needs to upgrade it to comply with the revised ISO 22301 BCM standard.” — Michael Bittle

DUBAI, U.A.E., November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent events around the world serve as reminders that every business and government agency must have a business continuity plan. Effective Business Continuity Plans ensure that your key business activities continue – no matter what!

During Expo 2021, an international professional certification course in Business Continuity Management will be presented in Dubai to teach a certified methodology for developing Business Continuity Plans based on the international BCM standard ISO 22301. Dates are available each month throughout the Dubai Expo 2021.

“This is an exceptional and comprehensive course,” notes Michael Bittle, Managing Director of the Institute for Business Continuity Training which is hosting this workshop. “Every company should send their senior management, HR, auditors, IT specialists, records managers – virtually everyone involved with strategic business management.”

“This course is particularly useful for companies which do not have a Business Continuity Plan, have one that does not comply with the ISO standard, or only covers their computer systems. Recovering IT systems will not help you recover inventory, staff or customers,” adds Mr. Bittle.

Entitled “Business Continuity & Resiliency Management”, this workshop incorporates the newly revised ISO 22301 international standard regarding Business Continuity Management. The course proceeds from project inception through to implementation and management, including sessions on Risk Assessment and Business Impact Analysis, and Awareness and Training.

“We expect banking and insurance companies will attend,” Mr. Bittle says, “along with government agencies, telecommunications firms, among others.” Companies are encouraged to send multiple representatives to receive special discounts.

Course participants receive a Certificate in Business Continuity & Resiliency Management and also have the opportunity to sit the certification exam for the Business Continuity & Resiliency Professional (BCRP) professional designation at no additional charge. They also receive a 32G FlashDrive with over 8,000 electronic tools in Word, PDF, Excel and PowerPoint format covering all aspects of Business Continuity Planning, including a complete business resumption plan which can be used as a template for their own BCP.

The Institute for Business Continuity Training is a leading international agency specializing in training corporations and governments on the value of effective business continuity planning. IBCT’s training technique combines instructor-led discussion, case studies and group exercises, and their focus is to train participants in “industry best practices" as well as “best principles” for developing Business Continuity Plans for their organizations.

The course fee is $2495 USD; there is an Early Bird offer including hotel and meals for those who register and pay before a month before a class. Registration and details are available online at https://www.IBCT.com.

In addition to the courses in Dubai, IBCT presents in-person BCM workshops throughout the year around the globe, as well as online training through their portal https://www.BCMcourses.com.