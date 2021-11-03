Submit Release
Court says State Farm need not pay refunds to past homeowner's insurance customers

A state appeals court says California’s insurance commissioner wrongly ordered State Farm to cut homeowners’ rates by 7% in 2016 and should not have told the company to pay $100 million in refunds to its policyholders.

