HRS Partners with Virbela to Provide Virtual World Technology to $200+ Billion Enterprise Market
The future of work reimagined by HRS & Virbela through what many are calling the next Industrial revolution
Virbela (NASDAQ:EXPI)BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRS, an Australian-based technology distributor and owner of Metaverse Media, today announced an enterprise partnership that will see the global deployment of Virbela, a virtual world platform that's redefining the future of business, events and education. According to Statista, the enterprise market will reach $296 Billion USD by 2024 (VR/AR market size).
Virbela’s technology is helping organizations around the world adapt to a remote and hybrid future. Through its virtual world and immersive 3D spaces, organizations can replicate their physical brick and offices, buildings, campuses or events to create a sense of community online. Including the option of using desktop browsers or a VR headset.
Founder and CEO of HRS, Luke Horsfall, said “We are delighted to partner with Virbela. They inspire us with their vision and are a wonderful group of people to work with. HRS will continue to deliver specialized guidance to large enterprises about the possibilities of immersive reality and the metaverse industry. The virtualisation of corporate offices, board rooms, training facilities, auditoriums, expo and conference halls for group gatherings will forever change the way large numbers of people can operate and engage remotely. We believe the values of both companies are perfectly aligned and we know that together we can drive incredible global transformation that will fundamentally add value to people’s lives.
VP of HRS, Sam Stephens, quoted “This is a great opportunity for HRS and Virbela to grow together through one of the most exciting global business transformations of our lifetimes. We assist clients in navigating the replication of real-life office environments with immersive spaces that allow improved communication and collaboration between large scale and geographically dispersed teams. We are also looking forward to a raft of further announcements in the very near future”
"Virbela builds always-on virtual communities that bring people together to work, learn, meet, and train – from anywhere," said Alex Howland, president and co-founder of Virbela. "We’re excited to partner with HRS to bring our virtual world technology and immersive environments to businesses across the globe"
About HRS
HRS distributes new and leading technologies to businesses globally. The HRS vision is to be at the forefront of emerging technologies, collaborate with partners and grow with purpose alongside our clients.
Metaverse Media is owned by HRS Corporate Holdings Pty Ltd. To contact us, visit metaversemedia.xyz and follow us on Linkedin.
About Virbela
Virbela builds engaging virtual worlds for remote work, learning, and events. Founded in 2012 by a team of behavioral psychologists, Virbela’s mission is to help organizations and people thrive in a remote-first future. With immersive 3D spaces that are deeply social and collaborative, Virbela brings business and in-person experiences to life online, while enabling remote teams to be more connected and productive.
Virbela is owned by eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI). To tour our virtual offices, classrooms, event spaces, and more, visit virbela.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
