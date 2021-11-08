Women in Manufacturing gather for Brag Night event to learn the art of professional bragging
Wim Texas hosts regional Brag Night event to empower women
When the opportunity arose for me to sponsor a unique event that empowers women, I was all for it”HOUSTON, TX, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Manufacturing (WiM), Texas, hosts a regional ‘Brag Night’ event welcoming women from sister chapters across the country. WiM Texas Board Secretary Angela Thurman of Thurman Co., LLC. will sponsor the November 17th virtual gathering.
— Angela Thurman
“When the opportunity arose for me to sponsor a unique event that empowers women, I was all for it,” said Thurman, who scheduled the event to coincide with her 57th birthday. “I wanted to do something fun and memorable.”
Fellow WiM member Rebecca P. Murray will be entertaining and facilitating the evening’s festivities. Thurman met Murray during Pacific Northwest Aerospace’s Women in Aerospace Conference last May. “Rebecca’s masterful presentation blew me away,’ said Thurman, “She’ll make this evening fun for everyone.”
Murray is a character-driven comedic storyteller who drives conversations to action through her original take on subjects such as courage, confidence, doubt, and shame. “The ‘Brag Day’ idea came about as a co-creation with WiM Texas Board Co-Chair Laura Pullins,” said Murray.
“We decided to have a night where women can come together and feel empowered to share their genius in a highly supportive context,” Pullins confirmed as she described the evening as a ‘playshop’ to practice power-skills such as listening, speaking up in a group, and learning to brag about one’s department, co-workers, and self.
Thurman’s connection to WiM began when she attended a presentation by colleague Lori Nevin, a fellow certified Project Management Professional (PMP) at the WiM Chapter in Washington State. “I was so impressed by the support and camaraderie within the organization that I quickly reached out to see if there was a WiM Chapter in Texas.”
WiM Texas is one of several chapters born during the Pandemic. Thurman joined not long after its official launch in June of 2020 and quickly stepped into a service role as its Board Secretary: “I’m excited to do all I can to help grow and develop the chapter. The ‘Brag Night’ event serves that purpose perfectly.”
Thurman is president of Thurman Co., LLC, a woman-owned professional consulting company located in Greater Houston, Texas that works with highly-regulated manufacturers seeking creative Program Management and Supplier Risk solutions. The company provides expertise not commonly found ‘in-house’ in the areas of Project, Contract, and Supplier Management, with a special emphasis on Supplier Capability and Capacity Assessment.
Strong advocacy for women and underrepresented groups exploring STEM careers fuels Thurman’s passion and participation in WiM. Thurman’s own STEM backstory began in high school when several teachers noticed her aptitude for math and science. “When I was 16, a teacher gave me a subscription to Women Engineer Magazine where I saw an advertisement for careers at NASA.” So after earning her Electrical Engineering degree at John Brown University, Thurman applied for that job at NASA. And she got it. “At the interview, they asked how I found out about the job opening. When I told them I saw a magazine ad in high school, their mouths dropped open.”
While working as an Electrical Engineer at NASA Glenn (formerly NASA Lewis), a young Thurman worked with a team to design the power grids on the space station and co-authored a paper on DC-DC Load Converter Topologies for the International Space Station. “Publishing that paper was a career highlight,” Thurman reflected. Thurman is also a member of MENSA International.
Brag Night is open to both members and non-members. Virtual doors open at 6:45 PM CST for an engaging welcome. The program begins promptly at 7:00 and lasts for approximately one hour.
About Women in Manufacturing
Women in Manufacturing® (WiM) is the only national trade association dedicated to providing year-round support to women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. it is comprised of 30 Chapters nationwide with nearly 10,000 individual members representing nearly 2,000 manufacturing companies. WiM encompasses manufacturers of all types and welcomes individuals from every job function – from production to the C-Suite. Membership is available to women and men working within the manufacturing sector.
Rebecca P Murray
Rebecca Pierce Murray
+1 360-854-8518
email us here