A Book That Teaches Authenticity and Self-Empowerment

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book, "Just As the Sky is Blue" by Mika Chanell was published in 2016, however, the lessons taught in the book as the story progresses are long lasting lessons. The book teaches teenagers to be authentic and to be true to themselves. The novel is impactful with the characters having the kind of depth that makes this book both refreshing and heart-warming.

The story begins with Gemini Berry, her best friend, Sunny, and their new friend Ivy in a quest in which the teens' main goal is to get their hands on the Ring of Atlantis, an enchanted object that brings the bearer wealth and luck, or so they think. It ends with more reality than the teens can handle when they are faced with the harshness of reality. Gemini, once longing for fame and fortune is forced to face a reality that she did not even know existed.

How difficult her life becomes as the story progresses and the plot thickens with a murder trial right in the middle of it. When a prisoner in the local penitentiary is killed by the warden and the town is divided, Gemini experiences a turmoil that only a deep and abiding friendship can help her get through, as she is pulled into the eye of the storm. Readers found this book to be deeply moving and full of suspense.

