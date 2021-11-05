DMVIFF is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together creative geniuses from all walks of life by giving a platform to a community of disadvantaged filmmakers.

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DMV International Film Festival Returns December 2022 with a New Announcement

The DMViFF now makes their upcoming event a niche festival for original films from local and international filmmakers.

The DMViFF has newly announced their upcoming film festival of December 2021. Interested individuals who want to submit a film can do so through FilmFreeway, which will be open for entries starting October 25, 2021. DMVIFF is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together creative geniuses from all walks of life by giving a platform to a community of disadvantaged filmmakers.

For its event, the DMV International Film Festival welcomes films of different genres while preserving its hallmark screening line-up of international features and shorts in competition. DMVIFF is a Black Women-Owned initiative aiming at the entire community area to offer unique participation for inclusiveness. Virtual screenings along with other activities will be ticketed. Many of them will be available on the streaming platform of the Festival. Virtual movies that are not currently accessible on commercial streaming services will be accepted for submission.

With a shared aim to see a bigger audience with a broader vision for local films, DMVIFF has come up with a turn opportunity this year. It is an open submission for only scripted or improvisational fiction films and projects. Original films from both local and foreign filmmakers will be screened at this niche festival, which will give cash and prizes. There are various categories for the award, including best narrative film, best animated short, best cinematography, and more.

DMVIFF has taken many efforts since its inception in 2009, intending to continue to promote, unite, discover, and enrich the cinema. It has dedicated itself to integrating the communities loaded with talent with developed tools and possibilities for motion picture creative in or near Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, and Foreign Filmmakers.

About The DMViFF:

The DMViFF with an entire community offers residents unique participation for inclusiveness. By providing organized information and resources related to cinema, motion pictures have enriched its support for talents by bringing them a lot of opportunities.

For more information, please visit https://www.dmviff.org/

Media Contact:

The DMV International Film Festival

Info@DMViFF.org

Submit@DMViFF.org

Festival Director: Tanecia Britt

Website: www.DMVIFF.org

