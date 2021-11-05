Patent Pending Match That™ App, is headed into its Beta Stage this month
Match That™App takes an innovative step towards offering a solution to a major problem encountered in most people's lives.
Patent Pending Match That™ App, is headed into its Beta Stage this month to prepare for a global launch to address a problem in people's daily life experience with an inventive solution. It is a mobile application performing a "color matching" function for different fabrics, makeup items, objects, interiors, and colored surfaces.
— Rowe Lorry - Founder Match That™ App
Match That™App takes an innovative step towards offering a solution to a major problem encountered in most people's lives. People often struggle to precisely match colors, reaching accurate hues and shades. Most of us relate to the sheer inconvenience of physically acquiring items that match in colors. One could be shopping for floor tiles but doubt or an incorrect color-matching reference can interfere with the goal of color coordination.
Color coordination requires maximum accuracy, which is why guess and keen observation can often fail. In addition, acquiring two or more references can take up a lot of time in search and observation. This is where The Match That™ App offers a disruptive solution powered by Artificial Intelligence to carry out a color-matching function accurately.
How does it work? A user is required to take a photo of one item and a second item to gauge if both items are identical in colors. Match That™ App matches two to four items in a single operation and its advanced tools are able to accurately detect different hues, shades, tones in fabrics and other items.
This means a user no longer needs to fetch items or have references on hand. Users can save up photos and share photos with friends, families, and others. Next time a user is at a designer's boutique, a wedding planner's office, or décor shop, they are no longer required to scramble for similar-colored items and provide physical references.
Match That™ App is currently in final development and is aimed at providing a holistic user experience built on the key parameters and careful consideration of a dedicated UX/UI, onboarding experience, stability, refresh rate, and seamless functionality. Additionally, The Match That™ App's operation is being built to carry a best-in-class personalization factor. It's humanized, real-time, intuitive, and accurate.
The app is specially designed for individuals keen on color coordination and aims for maximum accuracy. It is set to make the lives easier for fashion designers, digital designers, wedding planners, interior decorators, event planners, stylists and, of course, an average person looking to match the shade of their pocket square, tie, blazer, blouse, carpet or shoes.
Match That™ App, created by US-based Visionary Rowe Lorry, “As a kid, I was always into something, always on the go outside somewhere and coming up with amazing ideas.” Lorry, passionate about fashion coordinating, developed the perfect time saving solutions for matching colors and more. “I always wanted to do my own thing, which has fueled my drive to create and leave my stamp as an innovative inventor in the Black Community.” Her entrepreneurial spirit has always given a sense of freedom for Lorry.”
The truth is, if you know Rowe, you know to take her and anything that she does seriously—especially when it comes to business and the open road; she’s mastered her lane and is now preparing to move more freely within it. And if you don’t know her, well, no worries. Just remember the name; Match That™ App.
