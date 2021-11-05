Latin Group Brings Events and Free Turkeys for the Holiday to Atlanta

Bevie Stitch Community Involvement

Bevie Stitch gives back while shining a light on Latin LGBTQ community

Nobody gets left behind or Forgotten” — Bevie Stitch

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new event recently debuted in Atlanta that put the spotlight on the Latin LGBTQ community called the Unapologetically Gay Bar Crawl. The pandemic had all but quashed hopes of celebrating Pride Week, but instead of lamenting the cancellations, Bevie Stitch created the Bar Crawl. The event was a tremendous success as evidenced by attendance, and it created a safe space for Latin LGBTQ to celebrate Pride Week while also highlighting gay-owned businesses in Atlanta. Because of the success of this event, plans are underway for additional functions. The organization headed by Bevie Stitch, Vibras, is comprised of all Latin women, and they do more than create safe spaces.

Another issue close to Bevie Stitch’s heart is giving back to the community through nonprofit work. The organization is hosting a turkey giveaway on November 20, 2021, to help families in need enjoy the holidays. The giveaway will be held at Plaza las Americas, 733 Pleasant Hill Road, Lilburn, Georgia 30047, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Bevie Stitch is joined in this endeavor by Timeless Group Ent. LLC, House of Fresh, Perfect Distro, and Someone Cares Atlanta, which provides free HIV testing and other services to the LGBTQ community. Lara’s Pro Services, a Latin, family-owned business, is providing the turkeys. These organizations enjoy serving the community and hope to make life better for people regardless of age, race, gender, or sexual orientation. No one is excluded, and all are welcome.

When asked about the events and opportunities provided by Bevie Stitch and Vibras (which means Vibes in Spanish), Bevie Stitch said: “We want to open doors for people in the community and make people aware of these businesses that focus on creating safe spaces.” Drawing on the success of the inaugural event, Bevie Stitch plans to make the Unapologetically Gay Bar Crawl a monthly experience that benefits both members of the community and owners of venues by bringing them together to share their love and to celebrate their oneness. Plans are underway to ultimately propel this event into an LGBTQ festival that will draw celebrities who support the community and show them they are loved.

To make these dreams reality, these groups need your help. Donations, sponsors, and volunteers are always welcomed and needed. Bevie is involved in several humanitarian ventures, and those events cannot continue without support. Get involved and make your voice heard for the Latin community! Visit Out the Closet for more information on this group and its endeavors, and let your voice be heard.

Bevie Stitch is involved in several other endeavors, including getting out the vote, volunteering, and the Unapologetically Gay Bar Crawl:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/YpC31ooS3KI

https://icedrive.net/0/4dnZo6oqEV

https://icedrive.net/0/5dP3ZDn8Hh

https://icedrive.net/0/3fojpEBsm9

https://icedrive.net/0/595HTpunIM

https://icedrive.net/0/d43OYTFXxt

https://icedrive.net/0/06BgC1CZo7

https://icedrive.net/0/dbFJfnDGEW

https://icedrive.net/0/fffR2Y8si2

https://icedrive.net/0/9fCZ7bxPhI

Unapologetically Gay Pride 2021