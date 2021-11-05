Tim Wood Named Contributing Author for ThinkAdvisor
Johnson City, Tennessee Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationJOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Wood, CFF, has been named a contributing author for the admired industry publication, ThinkAdvisor. In addition to his expanding authorship, Tim is a well-known asset protection educator. He has guided thousands of seniors as they navigate their financial retirement options.
ThinkAdvisor provides registered investment advisors and financial advisors with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and trends necessary to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. We celebrate those who are adapting and succeeding in new ways, and we translate the impact of regulations and technology into digestible, shareable information so you can spend more time advising clients and running your business.
As the founder of The Plan Advisor™, Tim is passionate about educating the public in ways to protect their hard-earned retirement from market volatility and losses. Tim's clients will never lose a dollar due to a market downturn because he only works with fixed, insurance-based products that offer complete protection from losses while still participating in gains and offering optional guaranteed lifetime incomes. This allows Tim's clients to enjoy a stress-free retirement, Tim is a Certified Financial Fiduciary®, meaning he always puts his client's needs first in all situations. Tim has a weekly podcast titled Safe Money Retirement Radio, available on all platforms, where he educates retirees about their real options with Medicare, Life and Safe-Money Annuity products.
Tim and his wife live in Johnson City, Tennessee, and have been married for over 25 years. They have one daughter currently attending college. When he is not working, he enjoys fishing, hiking, traveling, and golf and is an avid college football and basketball fan.
"As an independent agent/advisor, I am able to provide for my family and make decisions in the best interests of my clients, not some insurance company. From the initial fact-finder appointment to finding the best option to transferring funds, I keep things transparent and pressure-free."
