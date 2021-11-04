Bobby Brock Insurance Announces new Chief Marketing Officer

Justin Brock Medicare Guru Medicare Supplement Comparison Chart

New Chief Marketing Officer Announced for Bobby Brock Insurance due to Experiencing Explosive Growth.

When we built Senior Benefit Solutions from the ground up, I didn't know it would be the start of a massive movement to provide quality over quantity in the Insurance Agent Marketing Space” — Steven Martinez

TUPELO, MS, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Martinez started working with Bobby Brock Insurance in 2018 after being involved in a multitude of sales and web development businesses. Steven started as a sales person for Bobby Brock Insurance in the middle of the 2018 Annual Enrollment, but it became quickly clear that his talents were not limited to salesmanship. After about a year the office was completely dependent upon Steven's understanding of technology and attention to detail. Steven took the Customer Relationship Manager software that the company had been paying for but not using frequently and began the rigorous process of eliminating all archaic paper filing systems and the diverse array of redundant spreadsheets and cloud storage systems. This took years to accomplish, but it was a massive benefit to giving the company the foundation it needed to grow.

As the company grew and began to service agencies around the country, Steven took interest in their success without it being made part of his job description and ultimately helped many companies that were partners of Bobby Brock Insurance streamline their processes and create solid foundations for them. From a systems and processes stand point he was the perfect addition to Justin Brock's Management and Sales experience. Their combined efforts allowed for exponential growth of the agency marketing and consulting side.

They began to build a creative team with key elements like Jeff Senter, Cedric Freeman, Jordan Hodges and Jacob Moore to pool their graphic design team's efforts, Steven's technological and coding expertise and Justin's network and salesmanship to create a marketing services company that delivers the highest quality website designs and structures in the Insurance Marketing space. Guru Marketing was born and now services clients like Better Place Insurance and Senior Benefit Solutions.

Indeed it was. We're now picking up new sites weekly with partners that agree that quality is more important when it comes to Search Engine Optimization in the increasingly competitive insurance production realm. The Medicare industry provides a great opportunity to help people and create a residual income doing it, but the we have to learn how to set ourselves apart from the pack. Being able to service the consumers, create a brand, and carry that package to other agents is something that having a key player like Steven Martinez allows us to capitalize on.

Steven has a wife, Heather Martinez, two sons Tripp and Jet and a daughter on the way. He has graciously accepted the position as Chief Marketing Officer and looks forward to a bright future helping Justin Brock and the team at Bobby Brock Insurance revolutionize the insurance industry by being a business that has a process and desire that benefits everyone it comes into contact with. Medicare, Life insurance and Health Insurance would not be the same without players that bring their level of energy and enthusiasm to the table.